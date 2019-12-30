BECIL Recruitment 2020: 4000 Vacancies Notified, Online Applications invited for Skilled & Unskilled Manpower

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the posts of Skilled & Unskilled Manpower. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 11 January 2020.
Approx 4000 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of successful completion of training. The online registration process for BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 has been started at beciljobs.com. Candidates can check essential details related to this recruitment in this article.
Advertisement No. BECIL/Job -Training /Advt. 2020/04
Important Dates
- Date of Opening of Registration: 27 December 2019
- Date of Closing of Registration: 11 January 2020
- Date of Merit Test: Will be intimated by SMS or on the website only
- Centre for Merit Test: Varanasi, Noida & Lucknow
Training Batches Starting Date
- First Batch: - 11 January 2020
- Second Batch: - 15 January 2020
- Third Batch: - 20 January 2020
BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
Skilled & Unskilled Manpower – 4000 Posts
BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: 8th pass and ITI pass candidates can apply to the posts as per post requirement.
BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 Age Limit – 18 to 45 years
BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF
BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 Online Application
BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 Official Website
How to apply for BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 11 January 2020.
BECIL Skilled & Unskilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General and OBC candidates – Rs. 500/-
- SC/ST/PH candidates – Rs. 250/-