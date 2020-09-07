BECIL Recruitment 2020: Apply for 200 Skilled and Unskilled Worker @beciljobs.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has re-invited the applications for Training Course.The candidates who complete the training of shall be placed purely on contract basis on the post of 200 Skilled (Electrician/Lineman/SSO) and Unskilled (Electrician/Lineman/SSO) Manpower Posts at Sub-Station of 33/11 KV of Electricity Distribution Substations of Uttar Pradesh with Assured Minimum Wages of Govt. of U.P. The training will be given at Meerut, Bulandshahar and Noida.

Eligible candidates can apply for BECIL Skilled and Unskilled Manpower Posts through online mode on beciljobs.com/or through offline mode from 07 September to 12 September 2020.

Important Date

Last Date of Application – 12 September 2020

BECIL Vacancy Details

Skilled Manpower (Electrician/Lineman/SSO) – 200 Posts

Un-Skilled Manpower (Assistant Lineman) – 200 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Skilled & Un-Skilled Manpower Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Skilled Manpower – ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering, And or with shall possess Overhead Certificate for Electrical Safety. With atleast two years’ experience in Electricals

Un-Skilled Manpower – 8th Pass at any state education Board or equivalent institutional with atleast one year experience preferably in electrical stream

Selection for BECIL Skilled & Un-Skilled Manpower Posts

The candidates who secure atleast 80% marks will be eligible for FREE TRAINING.

The candidates who secure atleast 70% marks will be eligible for paid training at S. No. 1. (Training Cost Rs. 6,000)

The candidates who secure atleast 50% marks will be eligible for paid training at S. No. 2. (Training Cost Rs. 11,000)

The candidates who secure atleast 35% marks will be eligible for paid training at S. No. 3 & 4 (Training Cost Rs. 15,000) with stipend of 15 days during onsite training.

How to Apply for BECIL Skilled & Un-Skilled Manpower Recruitment 2020 ?

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application online on www.beciljobs.com along with scanned self- attested photocopies or through offline mode. The last date of application is 12 September 2020

Application Fee for BECIL Jobs:



Rs.500/- (Rs.250/- for SC/ST/PH) by only NEFT/RTGS/Demand Draft in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED.

BECIL Skilled & Un-Skilled Manpower Notification PDF

BECIL Unskilled Online Application Form

BECIL Skilled Online Application Form

