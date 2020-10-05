BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification out @becil.com: 1520 Vacancies Notified for Skilled & Unskilled Manpower, Assistant, Project Director and Other Posts, Apply Online

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) is hiring candidates for various posts including Skilled, Unskilled Manpower, Project Director, Assistant Project Director and Others. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts through the online mode at becil.com.

Around 1520 vacancies will be recruited out of which 1500 vacancies will be recruited as Skilled and Unskilled Contractual Manpower in the field of Electricity/Power Sector covering the Operation/Maintenance of 33/11 KV sub-stations and LT/HT distribution lines and 1 vacancy for the post of Project Director, 4 are for Assistant Project Director, 1 for IT Manager and 14 are for Project Executive for Cable TV Motoring Cell of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, New Delhi.

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be continued till 20 October 2020. All eligible candidates are advised to check important dates, age limit, qualifications, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Advertisement No. BECIL/Job-Training /Advt.2020/05 & 27

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: 20 October 2020

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Project Director - 1 Post

Assistant Project Director - 4 Posts

IT Manager - 1 Post

Project Executive - 14 Posts

Skilled and Unskilled - 1500 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Skilled: ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering, TG-2 And or with shall possess Overhead Certificate for Electrical Safety.

Unskilled: 8th Pass at any state education Board or equivalent institutional with at least one year Experience.

Project Director, Assistant Project Director - Bachelors degree in Engineering (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics) OR equivalent.

IT Manager - Bachelors degree in Engineering (Computer/ IT) OR MCA OR equivalent.

Project Executive - Diploma (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics) OR Bachelors degree in Engineering (Electronics & Communication/ Electrical & Electronics) OR equivalent.

Download Official Notification PDF Here (1)

Download Official Notification PDF Here (2)

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for the aforesaid posts through the online mode on or before 20 October 2020. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinks for their reference.