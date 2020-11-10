BECIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Senior Software Developer, Start Up Follow and Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Software Developer, Start-Up Follow and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020.

Advertisement number: 31

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of online application: 24 November 2020

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Senior Software Developer - MIC - 1 Post

Software Developer MIC - 3 Posts

Software Tester MIC - 1 Post

UX/UI Designer MIC- 1 Post

Startup Fellow- 3 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Senior Software Developer, Startup Fellow and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Senior Software Developer - MIC - B.Tech with 6+ years’ experience, M.Tech/MCA with 4+ years’ experience OR M.Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 7+ years’ experience.

Software Developer MIC - B.Tech with 4+ years’ experience, M.Tech/MCA with 2+ years’ experience OR M.Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 5 years’ experience.

Software Tester MIC - B.Tech with 4+ years’ experience, M.Tech/MCA with 2+ years’ experience OR M.Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 5 years’ experience.

UX/UI Designer MIC- B.Tech with 4+ years’ experience, M.Tech/MCA with 2+ years’ experience OR M.Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 5 years’ experience.

Startup Fellow- An Engineering degree from a reputed University/Institute.

Age Limit for Senior Software, Startup Follow and Other Posts

Senior Software Developer - MIC - Below 40 years

Software Developer MIC - Below 35 years

Software Tester MIC - Below 35 years

UX/UI Designer MIC- Below 35 years

Startup Fellow- Below 30 years

BECIL Recruitment 2020 Salary

Senior Software Developer - MIC - Rs.75,000- 90,000/-

Software Developer MIC - Rs.60,000- 75,000/-

Software Tester MIC, UX/UI Designer MIC- Rs.60,000- Rs.75,000/-

Startup Fellow- Rs.50,000/-

Download BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online on or before 24 November 2020. The instruction (How to Apply) for filling up the ONLINE Application/ Registration is attached below for reference. In case of any doubt/help please email as below: For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com. For queries other than technical: maheshchand@becil.com.