BECIL Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for Senior Software Developer, Start Up Follow and Other Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Senior Software Developer, Start-Up Follow and others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 24 November 2020.
Advertisement number: 31
Important Dates:
- Last date for submission of online application: 24 November 2020
BECIL Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Senior Software Developer - MIC - 1 Post
- Software Developer MIC - 3 Posts
- Software Tester MIC - 1 Post
- UX/UI Designer MIC- 1 Post
- Startup Fellow- 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Senior Software Developer, Startup Fellow and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Software Developer - MIC - B.Tech with 6+ years’ experience, M.Tech/MCA with 4+ years’ experience OR M.Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 7+ years’ experience.
- Software Developer MIC - B.Tech with 4+ years’ experience, M.Tech/MCA with 2+ years’ experience OR M.Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 5 years’ experience.
- Software Tester MIC - B.Tech with 4+ years’ experience, M.Tech/MCA with 2+ years’ experience OR M.Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 5 years’ experience.
- UX/UI Designer MIC- B.Tech with 4+ years’ experience, M.Tech/MCA with 2+ years’ experience OR M.Sc (IT)/Computer Science with 5 years’ experience.
- Startup Fellow- An Engineering degree from a reputed University/Institute.
Age Limit for Senior Software, Startup Follow and Other Posts
- Senior Software Developer - MIC - Below 40 years
- Software Developer MIC - Below 35 years
- Software Tester MIC - Below 35 years
- UX/UI Designer MIC- Below 35 years
- Startup Fellow- Below 30 years
BECIL Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Senior Software Developer - MIC - Rs.75,000- 90,000/-
- Software Developer MIC - Rs.60,000- 75,000/-
- Software Tester MIC, UX/UI Designer MIC- Rs.60,000- Rs.75,000/-
- Startup Fellow- Rs.50,000/-
Download BECIL Recruitment 2020 Notification PDF Here
How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online on or before 24 November 2020. The instruction (How to Apply) for filling up the ONLINE Application/ Registration is attached below for reference. In case of any doubt/help please email as below: For technical problem faced while applying ONLINE: khuswindersingh@becil.com. For queries other than technical: maheshchand@becil.com.