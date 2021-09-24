Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 103 Supervisor, DEO & Other Posts, Download BECIL Notification @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 103 Supervisor, DEO & Other Posts. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Sep 24, 2021 17:16 IST
BECIL Recruitment 2021
BECIL Recruitment 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released the notification recruitment to the post of Handyman/Loader, Data Entry Operator, Supervisor and Senior Supervisor. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 October 2021. This recruitment is being done to recruit 103 vacancies. Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID before applying online. Candidates are advised to go through the details given below before applying to any post.

Important Date:

  • Last date for submission of application: 17 October 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Handyman/Loader - 57 Posts
  • Data Entry Operator - 7 Posts
  • Supervisor - 20 Posts
  • Senior Supervisor - 9 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Handyman/Loader - 8th passed must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi.
  • Data Entry Operator, Supervisor, Senior Supervisor - Graduation.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

  • Handyman/Loader -Max 45 years
  • Data Entry Operator, Supervisor - 30 years
  • Senior Supervisor - 35 years

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

  • Handyman/Loader (Raipur)-Rs.14,014/-
  • Handyman/Loader (Guwahati/Dibrugarh/Silchar)-Rs.11,206/-
  • Data Entry Operator (Guwahati) - Rs.15,834/-
  • Data Entry Operator (Dibrugarh/Silchar)- Rs.13,130/-
  • Supervisor (Raipur/Guwahati) - Rs. 18,564/-
  • Supervisor (Dibrugarh/Silchar) - Rs. 15, 834/-
  • Senior Supervisor (Raipur/Guwahati) - Rs. 20, 384/-
  • Senior Supervisor (Dibrugarh/Silchar) - Rs. 18, 564/-

Download BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 7 October 2021. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ document verification-interaction/ joining the duty on selection etc. Uniform/Shoes/ESI benefit/PF etc. as per rules to be applicable after engagement if any.

 

FAQ

What is the qualification required for BECIL DEO Supervisor & Senior Supervisor Recruitment 2021?

Graduation.

What is the qualification required for BECIL Handyman Recruitment 2021?

8th passed must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi.

What is the last date for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 October 2021.

How many vacancies are available for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

This recruitment is being done to recruit 103 vacancies.

How can I apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 7 October 2021.
