BECIL Recruitment 2021 for 103 Supervisor, DEO & Other Posts, Download BECIL Notification @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has released the notification recruitment to the post of Handyman/Loader, Data Entry Operator, Supervisor and Senior Supervisor. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 17 October 2021. This recruitment is being done to recruit 103 vacancies. Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

Candidates are required to have a valid personal e-mail ID. In case a candidate does not have a valid personal e-mail ID, he/she should create his/her new e-mail ID before applying online. Candidates are advised to go through the details given below before applying to any post.

Important Date:

Last date for submission of application: 17 October 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Handyman/Loader - 57 Posts

Data Entry Operator - 7 Posts

Supervisor - 20 Posts

Senior Supervisor - 9 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Handyman/Loader - 8th passed must be able to communicate in local language & Hindi.

Data Entry Operator, Supervisor, Senior Supervisor - Graduation.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit

Handyman/Loader -Max 45 years

Data Entry Operator, Supervisor - 30 years

Senior Supervisor - 35 years

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary

Handyman/Loader (Raipur)-Rs.14,014/-

Handyman/Loader (Guwahati/Dibrugarh/Silchar)-Rs.11,206/-

Data Entry Operator (Guwahati) - Rs.15,834/-

Data Entry Operator (Dibrugarh/Silchar)- Rs.13,130/-

Supervisor (Raipur/Guwahati) - Rs. 18,564/-

Supervisor (Dibrugarh/Silchar) - Rs. 15, 834/-

Senior Supervisor (Raipur/Guwahati) - Rs. 20, 384/-

Senior Supervisor (Dibrugarh/Silchar) - Rs. 18, 564/-

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 7 October 2021. No TA/DA will be paid for attending the test/ written exam/ document verification-interaction/ joining the duty on selection etc. Uniform/Shoes/ESI benefit/PF etc. as per rules to be applicable after engagement if any.