BECIL Recruitment 2023 For 65 Staff Nurse Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for recruitment of 65 Staff Nurse vacancies. These vacancies are available under the Chittranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 08, 2023.
Candidates with requisite educational qualification including GNM ,Preferred: BSc./MSc Nursing with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.
Notification Details BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023:
Advt no. 308
Important Date BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Last Date for Submission of Application: May 08, 2023
Vacancy Details BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Staff Nurse-65
Eligibility Criteria BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have GNM, Preferred: BSc./MSc Nursing
Fresher’s can apply
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification , eligibility and others.
How To Download: BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification
- Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)-https://www.becil.com/
- Go to the vacancies section on the home page.
- Click on the link - ‘ advt no. 308- applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of manpower purely on outsource basis for deployment in the office of Chittranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata.' available on the home page.
- Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window.
- Download and save the notification for your future reference.
Monthly Remuneration BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:
Rs.30,000/-
BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF
How To Apply BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:
To apply for the above posts, candidates are advised to visit the website of BECIL i.e. www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com. Click on the link “Career” and follow these steps to fulfill the application process.
Step 1: Select Advertisement Number
Step 2: Enter Basic Details
Step 3: Enter Education Details/Work Experience
Step 4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate
Step 5: Application Preview or Modify
Step 6: Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)
Step 7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form.