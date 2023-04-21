BECIL Recruitment 2023 For 65 Staff Nurse Posts: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

BECIL has invited online applications for the 65 Staff Nurse Posts on its official website. Check BECIL Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL) has published notification for recruitment of 65 Staff Nurse vacancies. These vacancies are available under the Chittranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before May 08, 2023.

Candidates with requisite educational qualification including GNM ,Preferred: BSc./MSc Nursing with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for these posts.

Notification Details BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023:

Advt no. 308

Important Date BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: May 08, 2023

Vacancy Details BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Staff Nurse-65

Eligibility Criteria BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have GNM, Preferred: BSc./MSc Nursing

Fresher’s can apply

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification , eligibility and others.



How To Download: BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification

Visit the official website of Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Limited (BECIL)-https://www.becil.com/ Go to the vacancies section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ advt no. 308- applications are invited for recruitment/empanelment of manpower purely on outsource basis for deployment in the office of Chittranjan National Cancer Institute (CNCI), Kolkata.' available on the home page. Now you will get the pdf of the detailed notification in a new window. Download and save the notification for your future reference.

Monthly Remuneration BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Rs.30,000/-

BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply BECIL Staff Nurse Recruitment 2023 Notification:

To apply for the above posts, candidates are advised to visit the website of BECIL i.e. www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com. Click on the link “Career” and follow these steps to fulfill the application process.

Step 1: Select Advertisement Number

Step 2: Enter Basic Details

Step 3: Enter Education Details/Work Experience

Step 4: Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate

Step 5: Application Preview or Modify

Step 6: Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.)

Step 7: Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form.