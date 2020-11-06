Become a Professional Agriculturist with SGT University

SGT University has always endeavoured to spread quality education and make the students grow into responsible citizens of the country. Over the years, students are taking agriculture as a subject in schools and colleges owing to its growing importance. It offers tremendous scope for students. A degree in agriculture allows the students to get jobs like that of an agricultural scientist, researchers, estate agent developers, teaching jobs etc.

SGT University is one of the best universities in Gurgaon for Faculty of Agricultural Sciences as it offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctorate courses in agriculture. The undergraduate courses are widely explored in the present times. The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences was set up to cater to the needs of students with an interest in agriculture. The faculty possesses 35.5 acres of agricultural land. The land used for cultivation of fruits, vegetables, cereal crops, etc. Additionally, specialized production units for vermicompost, mushroom cultivation, waste management, ornamental nursery have also been established.

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences is well known for its teaching faculty who are not only expert in their subject but also well known for their research-oriented and reflective pedagogy. The students here are taught with a practical set of approach, which allows the students to increase their aptitude and improve upon their adroitness. The hands-on approach helps in enhancing the knowledge of the students and help them get traversed to real-life scenarios that may arise in the future. This makes them not only job-ready but also capable of facing any challenges that may arise in the future.

The faculty holds workshops which are held annually, that allows the students to learn from the best brains and experts of the agricultural sector. During the pandemic, the university is educating students through online mode with a practical touch in their teachings. The curriculum is equally focused on both theory and practical. Aloof from workshops, students also get to go on industry-academia visits. These industry visits acquaint the students with the latest trends and keep them in sync with the latest happenings of the agricultural division. This keeps them abreast of all the current happenings and latest in vogue.

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences carries notable international associations and collaborations. The associations with companies of international repute help the students in knowing about the global scenario. The students not only get to know international happenings but at the same time get to intern and work with seashore companies which helps in exposure to international trends.

The Faculty of Agricultural Sciences at SGT University is facilitated and supported by an efficient placement assistance centre known as Corporate Resource Centre, which helps the students in getting high profile jobs and in getting placed with lucrative companies.

We at SGT University, Faculty of Agricultural Sciences, believe that attainment of knowledge is not only restricted to classrooms and laboratories. The experience of the present scenario and new technologies makes a student complete and capable of solving real-world problems.

Students looking out to pursue an agriculture degree can opt for SGT University, the best agriculture colleges in Delhi NCR as the students here will get to learn trending topics according to the industry-recognized curriculum.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this Notification is solely by SGT University. Jagranjosh.com bears no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, suitability or availability with respect to the information. Individuals are therefore suggested to check the authenticity of the information.