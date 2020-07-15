Become Smart Investor – Enroll for Online Stock Market Courses

Stock Market Trading is a popular method of investing in short term to become financially strong apart from other less risky modes of investments. For those who want to invest their savings and are interested to learn ups and down of the market trend, tools, timings and which stocks are the best, here are 5 online courses that you should definitely enroll for. Find out the bullish and bearish trend of the market, learn how to multiply your money faster, how to distribute your risk, how to assess risk while investing, know what to keep in mind when going for long-term investment. These online courses will teach you the art of systematic investment how to be a long term investor in this market among millions of players.

Top 5 Online Stock Market Courses

To understand the trend of market in quick steps, get started with this course. This course is designed for beginners to enable them learn relevant information about the Stock Trading & Investing in Indian Stock Market. Enroll today to learn both financial & technical analysis of the market.

Course Duration – 9 hours

Course Available at - Udemy

To gain the basic knowledge of buying and selling of shares in the market, enroll for this course. Through this course, you will understand that an investor and trader must have future plan and some data to calculate the profit and loss that they might incur in the future. This course from NIFM will provide you insights about the ups and downs of stock market. Learn how to analyse market, planning and execute of buying and selling of stocks.

Course Duration – 6 months

Course Available at – NIFM India Online Course

To gain higher income through trading, enroll for this course to become Certified Smart Investor. This online course will cater to your interests or need of certifications in the stock market trade. To earn higher returns on investment, this is the best course available right now that guarantees you good prospects of getting a job opportunity as well.

Course Duration – 6 months

Course Available at – NIFM India Online

If you are looking for a course in terms of getting employment opportunity, then register for this Full-Time Traders at the Proprietary Trading Firm Montreal Trading Group which show high likelihood of pursuing a course in stock market. Learn from Mohsen Hassan (course instructor), the owner of Montreal Trading Group through on-demand the course lecture videos.

Course Duration – 9.5 hours

Course Available at - Udemy

Once you have learnt the basics of trading, and you are aware of the concepts, then it is time to operate the Odin Software which is a unique application designed for trading on multiple market strategies. Learn how to do actual trading though this course that charges nominal fee. Several broking agencies have been using this for trading purposes. Apply for this online NIFM course that extends remarkable help in understanding this software.

Course Duration – 6 months

Course Available at – NIFM India Online