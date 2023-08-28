BEd TET Qualified Eligible for Assam Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023: CM Hemant Biswa Sarma Informed

B . Ed TET Qualified Eligible for Assam Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023: Chief Minister of Assam, Hemant Biswa Sarma, has informed about the new teacher recruitment policy of Assam that allows B.Ed and CTET qualified candidates to apply for the Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teacher positions in Assam government schools. Recently, the Supreme Court has given its verdict on the B.Ed vs. BTC case for primary teacher recruitment in govt schools.

B.Ed TET Qualified Eligible for Assam Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023: On August 26, 2023, Chief Minister of Assam, Hemant Biswa Sarma informed that the Assam government is introducing a new policy that will ensure the recruitment of teachers in a fair, transparent, and rule-based manner. We have also decided to harmonise the number of candidates and vacancies. This decision of the Assam Government is a sigh of relief for the B.Ed degree holders as, on August 11, 2023, the Supreme Court gave the verdict that only BTC Diploma holders are eligible to apply for primary teacher posts and B.Ed qualified are not eligible.

Assam Primary Teacher Recruitment 2023: New Selection Policy Announced by CM Hemant Biswa Sarma

On August 25, 2023, the Assam Cabinet changed the Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) teachers' recruitment policy. The weightage for preparation of the merit list will be Higher Secondary (5%), Graduation (10%), D.El.Ed (5%) and TET (80%). There will be no recruitment examination.

With a view of streamlining the teacher selection process of Assam, approval has been given for the amendment of Rule 3 of Schedule-I of the Assam Elementary Education (Provincialisation) Rules 1977 to improve selection criteria for teachers in Lower Primary (LP) and Upper Primary (UP) schools.

The Assam Government’s new policy for teacher selection does not support the Supreme Court’s decision for the B.Ed vs. BTC case which specifies that individuals with BTC (Basic Teacher Certificate) qualification will now be the sole eligible candidates for applying to primary teacher roles in government schools and individuals with B.Ed qualifications will no more meet the eligibility criteria for these positions.

So as per the new Assam teacher recruitment policy, the government schools require a B.Ed degree to ensure that its teachers have the necessary skills and knowledge to teach young children. In addition to the B.Ed degree, candidates for the Assam Primary Teacher Recruitment must also have a valid CTET certificate. The CTET is a national-level exam for teachers. It tests candidates' knowledge of teaching methods, curriculum planning, and subject matter.

Assam Lower Primary (LP) Teacher Recruitment Policy 2023: TET Eligibility Criteria

The selection of teachers for lower primary school and for Class 1 to 5 shall be made as per the following proportion. The selection of candidates shall be equal to the number of vacancies :

Weightage Assam Lower Primary (LP) Teacher Selection Criteria 5% 5% of percentage marks secured in Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary or equivalent examination 10% 10% of percentage of marks secured in graduation - in case of candidates having major in any subject, the marks secured in that subject shall be taken into consideration. 5% 5% of marks secured in the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EL.Ed) Examination. 80% 80% of the percentage of marks secured in TET, including CTET for lower primary schools.

Assam Upper Primary (UP) Teacher Recruitment Policy 2023: TET Eligibility Criteria

The selection of teachers for upper primary school and for teaching in Class 6 to 8 shall be made as per the following proportion. The selection of candidates shall be equal to the number of vacancies :

Weightage Assam Upper Primary (UP) Teacher Selection Criteria 5% 5% of percentage marks secured in Higher Secondary/Senior Secondary or equivalent examination 10% 10% of percentage of marks secured in graduation - in case of candidates having major in any subject, the marks secured in that subject shall be taken into consideration. 5% 5% of marks secured in the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) or Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) or Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.EL.Ed) Examination. 80% 80% of the percentage of marks secured in TET, including CTET for upper primary schools.

Assam TET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Is B.Ed Compulsory?

No, possessing a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree is not mandatory for the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test. The age limit for the Assam TET states that the candidates shall not be below 21 years of age at the period of getting an appointment in schools over the Assam Teacher Eligibility Test:

Post Educational Qualification Lower Primary Senior Secondary at minimum 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education Or, Senior Secondary with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education Or, Senior Secondary with minimum 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education Or, Graduation and two-year Diploma in Elementary Education Or, Graduation with a minimum of 50% marks. Upper Primary Graduation and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education Or, A minimum of 50% grades either in Graduation or in Post-Graduation and B. Ed Or, Senior Secondary with a minimum of 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor in Elementary Education Or, Senior Secondary with a minimum of 50% marks and 4-year B.A. Ed/B. Sc. Ed. Or, Graduation with a minimum of 50% grades and 1-year B. Ed

As per the Education Minister of Assam, Ranoj Pegu, there will be no separate Assam teacher recruitment examination. So, the B.Ed or D.El.Ed and TET Qualified candidates are eligible for the Assam teacher recruitment process 2023.