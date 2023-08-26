B.Ed vs BTC impact on UPTET Uttar Pradesh Primary Teacher Recruitment Eligibility 2023 : Check the impact of the Supreme Court’s decision on the Uttar Pradesh (UP) primary teacher eligibility criteria. UP primary teachers become eligible for the recruitment process after clearing the UPTET exam.

BEd vs BTC impact on UPTET Uttar Pradesh Primary Teacher Recruitment Eligibility 2023: The Supreme Court’s verdict delivered on August 11, 2023, on B.Ed vs BTC case states that individuals with BTC Diplomas are exclusively qualified to seek employment for primary teacher positions. The panel, comprising Justice Anirudh Bose and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia, provided instructions and nullified the notification from the Central Government regarding the recruitment for REET Level 1. This resolution finally concludes the ongoing debate regarding the prerequisites for aspiring teachers, which encompassed both B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) and BTC (Basic Training Certificate) qualifications.

B.Ed vs BTC Case Supreme Court’s Verdict: Impact on UPTET Uttar Pradesh Primary Teacher Recruitment Eligibility 2023

The Supreme Court's decision states that only BTC (Basic Teacher Certificate) qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for primary teacher positions in government schools. This means that B.Ed-qualified candidates will no longer be eligible to apply for these positions. However, The Uttar Pradesh administration appears dedicated to fostering youth employment, and amidst this context, a piece of news is rapidly circulating across social media and various news outlets. This news suggests that the Uttar Pradesh government is preparing to unveil a scheme about B.Ed and BTC qualifications. In light of the recent Supreme Court ruling concerning B.Ed and BTC, there will be modifications, enabling all candidates, whether holding B.Ed or BTC credentials, to qualify for teaching positions in primary schools. The commitment of the Uttar Pradesh government to enhance youth employment prospects is evident, as it explores various avenues to achieve this goal.

This decision will affect the UPTET-qualified candidates in a way that B.Ed-qualified candidates who have already appeared for the UPTET exam will not be eligible for any future vacancies for primary teacher positions. This decision is also likely to have a significant impact on the number of candidates appearing for the UPTET exam. It is expected that the number of BTC-qualified candidates appearing for the exam will increase, while the number of B.Ed-qualified candidates appearing for the exam will decrease. This is because BTC-qualified candidates will now be the only ones eligible to apply for primary teacher positions.

UPTET Eligibility Criteria 2023: Is B.Ed Compulsory for UPTET Exam?

UPTET is an annual eligibility test conducted for Primary teachers (classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (classes 6 to 8). The examination determines the eligibility of the candidates for both posts. Candidates who wish to work as a primary teacher have to attempt Paper 1 whereas, for upper primary teachers, paper 2 is mandatory. Those who wish to teach classes 1 to 8 have to write both papers.

The age limit for UPTET 2023 exam is 18-35 years. However, a Bachelor’s degree from a recognized university with a minimum of 50% marks is compulsory for the candidates. Other than this, the candidate should also have professional qualifications like a Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd)/Bachelor of Education (B. Ed) from a recognised university. Candidates who qualify for the UPTET exam become eligible to get the TET certificate that comes with a validity of a lifetime.

Educational Qualification for Classes I-V (Primary Level) Candidates should clear graduation in any discipline from UGC-recognized Universities/Institutions. However, after the completion of graduation, pursuing a two-year Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) is mandatory. Candidates in the final year of DElEd are also eligible to apply OR Candidates should clear their graduation and post that should pass the Basic Training Certificate (BTC) for distance education. Candidates in the final year are also eligible to apply OR Candidates should clear graduation or post-graduation with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Along with this, candidates should also be pursuing a Bachelor of Education (BEd). OR Candidates should clear graduation or post-graduation with a minimum of 45 percent marks. Along with this, candidates should also complete BEd. OR Candidates should complete their graduation along with BTC in Urdu. Candidates in the final year are also eligible to apply. OR Candidates should complete their graduation and also possess a diploma in teaching from Aligarh Muslim University. OR Candidates should have completed their graduation and acquired the degree of Moavill-E-Urdu before August 08, 1997. OR Candidates should complete their class 12th with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Along with this, candidates should also complete the four-year duration Bachelor of Elementary Education (BElEd). OR Educational Qualification for Classes VI-VIII (Upper Primary Level) Candidates should complete their graduation from a recognised college or university. Along with this, candidates should also complete a two-year duration DElEd (BTC). OR Candidates should clear graduation or post-graduation with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Along with this, candidates should also complete BEd/ BEd Special Education. Candidates in the final year of BEd/ BEd Special Education are also eligible to apply. OR Candidates should complete their class 12th with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Along with this, candidates should complete a four-year duration BScEd/ BSc BEd from a UGC/ National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) recognised institution. Candidates in the final year of BScEd/ BSc BEd are also eligible to apply. OR Candidates should complete their class 12th with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Along with this, candidates should also complete a four-year BElEd. Candidates in the final year of BElEd are also eligible to apply. OR Candidates should complete their graduation with a minimum of 50 percent marks. Along with this, candidates should also complete a one-year duration BEd. Candidates in the final year of BEd are also eligible to apply. OR

As per the 2021 statistics, around 21,65,179 candidates applied for the UPTET examination. Out of this, 18,22,112 candidates attempted the examination. Meanwhile, the Supreme Court’s decision will affect the UPTET-qualified candidates in a way that B.Ed-qualified candidates who have already appeared for the UPTET exam will not be eligible for any future vacancies for primary teacher positions in Uttar Pradesh government schools.