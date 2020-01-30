BELTRON Bihar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Steno Posts @bsedc.bihar.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

BELTRON Bihar Recruitment 2020: Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (BELTRON) has invited applications for the recruitment of Stenographer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the BELTRON official website from 29 January to 15 February 2020.

Important Date

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application – 29 January 2020

Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 15 February 2020

Last date for printing application - 18 February 2020

BELTRON Vacancy Details

Stenographer

Eligibility Criteria for Steno Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

12 TH Passed

Passed Hindi/English Computer Typing knowledge

Selection Procedure for Steno Posts

Selection will be through CBT test for computer skills followed by typing test (Hindi & English)

How to Apply for BELTRON Steno Jobs 2020

The Eligible candidates can apply for BELTRON Steno Recruitment 2020 through online registration system of BELTRON from 29 January to 15 February 2020.

Application Fee:

Rs. 1000 + Rs. 50 banking charge only shall have to be deposited through Bank Challan in the IOB A/C no. 151201000011521.

BELTRON Recruitment Notification PDF

BELTRON Steno Online Application Link

