BELTRON Bihar Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for Steno Posts @bsedc.bihar.gov.in, 12th Pass Eligible

BELTRON Bihar Recruitment 2020: Bihar State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (BELTRON) has invited applications for the recruitment of Stenographer Posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the post on the BELTRON official website from 29 January to 15 February 2020.
Important Date
- Starting Date of Submitting Online Application – 29 January 2020
- Last Date of Submitting Online Application - 15 February 2020
- Last date for printing application - 18 February 2020
BELTRON Vacancy Details
Stenographer
Eligibility Criteria for Steno Posts
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- 12TH Passed
- Hindi/English Computer Typing knowledge
Selection Procedure for Steno Posts
Selection will be through CBT test for computer skills followed by typing test (Hindi & English)
How to Apply for BELTRON Steno Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for BELTRON Steno Recruitment 2020 through online registration system of BELTRON from 29 January to 15 February 2020.
Application Fee:
Rs. 1000 + Rs. 50 banking charge only shall have to be deposited through Bank Challan in the IOB A/C no. 151201000011521.
BELTRON Recruitment Notification PDF
BELTRON Steno Online Application Link
