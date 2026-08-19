BEML Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Notification Out for 1346 Diploma, Graduate & ITI Posts; Apply Online at bemlindia.in

Key Points BEML Apprentice 2026 applications open Aug 18 and close Sep 08.

1364 vacancies available for Graduate, Diploma, ITI, and Trade apprentices.

One-year apprenticeship program offered at BEML units in Karnataka.

BEML Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The BEML has invited online applications from the eligible candidates for the Apprenticeship program of one year duration at various manufacturing units in the state of Karnataka. The applications can be submitted between 18 August to 08 September through the official website bemlindia.in. A total of 1364 vacancies have been announced across graduate, diploma, ITI and Trade apprentice positions. The selected candidates will undergo training at one of the four locations including Bangalore Complex, KGF Complex, Mysore, Complex, and Palakkad Complex. The candidates will be paid a monthly stipend depending on their position. BEML Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Highlights BEML is going to recruit candidates as Apprentices under the Apprentices Act, 1961. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of BEML between 18 August to 08 September. Check the highlights of the recruitment in the table below:

Particulars Details Recruiting Body BEML Post Name Apprentice Advertisement No. L&D / 01 / 2026 No. of Vacancies 1364 Registration Dates 18 August to 08 September 2026 Job Location Karnataka Official Website bemlindia.in BEML Apprentice Notification 2026 Download The candidates who wish to apply for the BEML Apprentice recruitment 2026 should download the official notification before proceeding to apply. The notification contains all the relevant information about the recruitment such as the eligibility criteria, salary structure, job requirements, location, etc. BEML Apprentice Notification 2026 Download Link BEML Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link The candidates should be registered on NAPS/ NATS portal to apply for the apprentice recruitment. You need a registration number to login. The direct link to apply has been provided here.

BEML Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Apply Link How to Apply for BEML Apprentice Recruitment 2026 The candidates can apply for the BEML Apprentice recruitment by first registering themselves on the NAPS portal for ITI and NATS portal for Diploma/ Graduate and complete the profile by uploading all the relevant documents. Once you are registered, follow the steps given here. Go to the official website of BEML at bemlindia.in.

At the bottom of the homepage, click on the Careers link.

Now click on the Current Recruitments .

Click on the Apply Online link given for Engagement of Apprentices for FY 2026-27 .

Enter your registration number and password to login.

Fill the required details carefully.

Submit the application form after carefully reviewing.

Save a copy for your records.

NOTE: There is no application fee to fill the application form. The candidates can directly submit their application. Documents Required to Register on NAPS/NATS Portal The candidates will require the following documents to register on the NATS/NAPS Portal. Scanned copies of educational certificates and mark sheets

Proof of age (Matriculation Certificate)

SC/ ST/ latest OBC(NCL) Caste certificate as per Govt of India formats (if applicable)

Bank Cancelled Cheque/ First Page of Passbook (DBT enabled account details)

Recent colour passport-sized photograph and signature

Identity card issued by Government of India (for eg. Aadhar, Passport, Driving License, PAN Card etc) BEML Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria The candidates applying for the BEML Apprentice recruitment must fulfill the following eligibility criteria.