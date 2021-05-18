BEML Recruitment 2021 for Jr Executive Posts Across India, Apply Online @bemlindia.in

BEML Recruitment 2021 Notification: BEML Limited, Bangalore has published a recruitment notification for the post of Junior Executive. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for BEML Jr Executive Recruitment 2021 through online mode from 18 May to 01 June 2021 on BEML website -bemlindia.in.

BEML JE Recruitment is being done contract basis for its various Manufacturing Units, Marketing Regional & Head Offices, located all over India

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 18 May 2021 Last Date for Submitting Application - 01 June 2021 upto 05:45 PM

BEML Vacancy Details

JE- Finance JE- HR JE- Information Technology

Eligibility Criteria for BEML Jr Executive Posts

Educational Qualification:

JE Finance - Inter CA/Inter CMA JE HR - Graduate with First Class Two years full time MBA (HR/IR)/ MSW or MA (Social Work with HR/IR) / Post Graduate Degree/ Diploma in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations of 2 yrs. full time course with specialization in IR/ HR with Labour Legislations from a recognized University / Institution. (Relaxable by 5% for SC/ST/PWD) JE Information Technology - First Class Engineering Graduate/First Class Masters in Computer Applications (MCA). (Relaxable by 5% for SC/ST/PWD)

BEML Jr Executive Experience:

0 to 2 years

BEML Jr Executive Age Limit:

27 Years

Selection Procedure for BEML Jr Executive Posts

The candidates will be selected based on the Company selection process, as applicable, including Written Test & Personal Interview.

How to Apply for BEML Jr Executive Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates are required to apply ON-LINE only (which is mandatory), by clicking the “Apply ON-LINE” Link and after going through the prescribed guidelines and ensuring correctness of the data entered in the portal / form.

The candidates can access the on-line application form in our career page at www.bemlindia.in. The on-line registration site would be available from 0900 Hrs on 18 May 2021 to 01 June2021. The ‘Registration’ number generated may be noted for all future correspondences.

BEML Recruitment Notification Download

BEML Online Application