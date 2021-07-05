BFUHS CHO Admit Card 2021 Out @bfuhs.ac.in, Download Community Health Officer Roll Number Here

BFUHS CHO Admit Card 2021: Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot (BFUHS) has released the admit card of the written exam for the recruitment to the post of Community Health Officers (CHOs) for National Health Mission, Punjab (NHM Punjab). Candidates can download BFUHS Admit Card from the official website of BFUHS - bfuhs.ac.in.
BFUHS CHO Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download NHM Punjab CHO Admit Card, directly,through the link below:
BFUHS CHO Admit Card Download Link
BFUHS Exam will be held on 11 July 2021. BFUHS CHO Test will of 100 Marks Selection shall be made purely on the basis of written test only.
How to BFUHS CHO Admit Card 2021 ?
- Go to the official website of BFUHS - bfuhs.ac.in.
- Click on the link - ‘Click here to download Community Health Officer Rollno [test date 11-07-2021]’ given under 'Notice' Section of the homepage
- A new page will open, enter your Registration ID and Password
- Download BFUHS Roll Number 2021