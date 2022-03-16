Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 OUT: Check List of Websites, Know How to Check BSEB 12th Results

Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 OUT: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared the class 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce. As per the data released, the overall pass percentage is 80.15%. Students can check their Bihar Board 12th result on the official website. Also, they can check their result via the direct link provided below. They need to use their login credentials to download their BSEB Inter mark sheet. Click on the direct link provided below to check BSEB Arts, Science and Commerce result -

Click Here To Check Bihar Board 12th result 2022

Check Video of Bihar Board Toppers 2022

The online BSEB 12th result 2022 will be provisional in nature. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days of declaration of class 12th result 2022. Last year, the Bihar Board exam result was released on 26th March 2021 at 3 pm.

Where To Check the Bihar Board Class 12th Result 2022 for Arts, Commerce and Science?

To check BSEB 12th result 2022, students will have to visit the official websites. However, due to heavy rush, there might be chances that the official website of the Bihar Board might not work. In that case, students can check their BSEB class 12th result at these websites -

biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

biharboard.online

biharboardonline.com

jagranjosh.com/results

Apart from these websites, students can also get their BSEB 12th class result 2022 via SMS. They can also check the official website of Twitter for all the latest updates. Also, a direct link to check the Bihar Board 12th result will be available on this page too.

How To Check BSEB 12th Results 2022?

Initially, Bihar Board will provide class 12th result in the form of a provisional mark sheet. Students need to collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools after a few days. Till then, they can check and download BSEB 12th result 2022 by following these steps -

Step 1 - Go to the official website of BSEB Inter result.

Step 2 - Click on the 'Bihar board 12th result 2022' link and a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 3 - Enter the roll code and roll number in the login window.

Step 4 - Click on the submit button. The Bihar board 12th result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5 - Download it and take a printout of the same for future references.

