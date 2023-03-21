Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Out at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: Direct Link to Check BSEB Inter Result

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 (OUT): BSEB has released Bihar Board Inter result for Arts, Science and Commerce stream today. Students can check BSEB 12th results 2023 at biharboardonline.com. Get direct link to check inter result here

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 (OUT): As per the recent updates, Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has announced the 12th result of Bihar board today in online mode. Students can check their BSEB class 12 result 2023 for Arts, Science and Commerce at the official website - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in and at Jagran Josh website. To download the Bihar Board 12th result 2023, they have to use their roll number and roll code. As per the updates, 83.07% pass percentage has been recorded.

BSEB announced the Bihar Board class 12 result in a press conference. The board has released the Bihar Board 12th result data for Arts, Science and Commerce, pass percentage, names of toppers, etc. As per media reports, around 13 lakh students in the state have registered for BSEB class 12 board exams this year.

Bihar Board 12 Result 2023 - Direct Link

How To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Online?

Bihar School Examination Board released Inter examinations result in online mode. Students who have appeared for exams can check the BSEB Inter result at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. Go through the steps to know how to check and download Bihar Board 12th result 2023 here -

1st Step - Go to the official website of Bihar Board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, Click on BSEB Intermediate Result 2023 link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter roll code and roll number and click on submit button.

5th Step - 12th result of Bihar Board will be displayed on the screen.

How To Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Via SMS?

In case the official website crashes or faces some technical glitch, then students can check their BSEB Inter result 2023 through SMS as well. They need to type the message in the particular format and send it to the specified number to get Bihar Board 12 result via SMS. Check steps below to know how to download Bihar Board Inter Arts, Science and Commerce result -

1st Step - Go to the SMS app in mobile phone.

2nd Step - Now, type the message in the following format - BIHAR12 ROLL-NUMBER.

3rd Step - Send this message to 56263.

4th Step - Bihar Board 12th result 2023 will appear on the screen.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on Bihar Board Inter Result 2023?

The students can download the online BSEB 12th marksheet from the official website. The original Bihar Board 12th result marksheet will be distributed by respective schools in a few days. Go through the details provided below that is likely to be mentioned on BSEB 12th result -

Name of the student

Father’s name

College/School name

Roll code

Roll number

Faculty/Stream (Science/Commerce/Arts)

Subject-wise marks

Aggregate marks

Result status

Bihar Board 12 Toppers List 2023

Since 2017, BSEB verifies the top-10 rank holders of BSEB Class 12 exams for all the streams Arts, Science and Commerce. The Bihar Board 12 toppers are called physically to the BSEB office and a panel of subject experts interviews them. They ask them to write some answers in front of them so that they can match the handwriting. Check below last year's toppers list here -

Bihar Board 12 Toppers 2023

Science: Ayushi Nandan (94.8%)

Commerce: Somya Sharma (95%)

Arts: Mohaddesa (95%)

Bihar Board 12 Science Toppers List 2022

Last year, 2 students secured 472 marks and secured rank 1 in BSEB class 12 Science exam. Further 6 students have secured rank 4. Check below the table to know complete details -

Rank Student Name Percentage Total Marks 1 Saurav Kumar 94.40% 472 1 Arjun Kumar 94.40% 472 2 Raj Kumar 94.20% 471 3 Sejal Kumari 94.00% 470 4 Vishnu Kumar 93.80% 469 4 Shubham Kumar Verma 93.80% 469 4 Sanjeet Kumar 93.80% 469 4 Laukesh Kumar 93.80% 469 4 Goutam Kumar Jha 93.80% 469 4 Swati kumari 93.80% 469 5 Anshul Kumar 93.60% 468 5 Vidyanand Kumar 93.60% 468 5 Shivdayal Kumar 93.60% 468

Bihar Board 12 Arts Toppers List 2022

Sangam Raj, secured 96.40% to became the Bihar Board 12th topper 2022 followed by Shreya kumari and Ritika Ratna who obtained 94.20% and 94.00% respectively. Go through the table to know Bihar Board 12 Arts toppers list -

Rank Student Name Percentage Total Marks 1 Sangam Raj 96.40% 482 2 Shreya kumari 94.20% 471 3 Ritika Ratna 94.00% 470 4 Ratrani Kumari 93.80% 469 5 Sharafat Alam 93.20% 466 5 Mamta Kumari 93.20% 466

Bihar Board 12 Commerce Toppers List 2023

In commerce, 2 students secured rank 2 and 3 respectively. Bihar Board class 12 Commerce topper was Ankit Kumar Gupta who secured 94.60% percentage. Check the table to know complete details of last year -