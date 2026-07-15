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Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026: बिहार सीईटी बीएड दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट biharcetbed-brabu.in जारी, डायरेक्ट लिंक से करें चेक

By Priyanka Pal
Last Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 13:03 IST

Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026: बिहार बीएड सीईटी की दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई है। उम्मीदवार अपने लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल दर्ज कर दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट biharcetbed-brabu.in से डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। 

Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026
Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026

Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026: बाबासाहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर यूनिवर्सिटी (BRABU), मुजफ्फरपुर ने बिहार बीएड संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा का रिजल्ट जारी कर दिया है। यूनिवर्सिटी ने दूसरे चरण की कॉलेज अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट जारी कर दी है। उम्मीदवार यूनिवर्सिटी की ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट biharcetbed-brabu.in पर जाकर लिस्ट देख सकते हैं। 

कंफर्म हुई सीटों के लिए शुल्क भुगतान और डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन तय समय सीमा के भीतर पूरा करना होगा। 

Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026: मेरिट लिस्ट जारी 

BRABU ने अपनी ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट biharcetbed-brabu.in पर 14 जुलाई को दूसरी सीट अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट जारी की है। उम्मीदवार 17 जुलाई तक अपनी कॉलेज सीट कंफर्म करा सकते हैं। जिसके बाद 18 जुलाई तक डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन पूरा करना होगा। कॉलेज अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट रैंक, श्रेणी और रजिस्ट्रेशन के दौरान दी गई कॉलेज वरीयताओं के आधार पर किया गया है। उम्मीदवार अपने क्रेडेंशियल का उपयोग करके आवंटित कॉलेज देख सकते हैं। 

Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026: हाइलाइट्स 

बिहार सीईटी बीएड दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट 15 जुलाई को जारी की गई है। दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट 2026 से जुड़ी अन्य हाइलाइट्स के लिए नीचे दिए गए टेबल को देखें।

यूनिवर्सिटी का नाम 

बाबासाहेब भीमराव अंबेडकर यूनिवर्सिटी (BRABU)

एग्जाम का नाम 

बिहार बीएड संयुक्त प्रवेश परीक्षा (CET-BEd) 2026 

अवधि 

2 वर्षीय बीएड 

दूसरे चरण की आवंटन लिस्ट 

14 जुलाई, 2026 

दूसरे चरण की सीट कंफर्म 

14 से 17 जुलाई, 2026 

डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन और प्रवेश 

15 से 18 जुलाई, 2026 

कक्षाओं का प्रारंभ 

20 जुलाई, 2026 

ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट 

biharcetbed-brabu.in

Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026: डाउनलोड लिंक 

बिहार बीएड सीईटी अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट में उम्मीदवार अपने आवंटन पत्र में डायरेक्ट काउंसलिंग वेबसाइट से प्राप्त कर सकते हैं। दूसरे राउंड की मेरिट लिस्ट 14 जुलाई से एक्टिव कर दी गई है। उम्मीदवारों को आगे बढ़ने के लिए लॉगिन आईडी और पासवर्ड की आवश्यकता होगी। 

बिहार बीएड दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट 2026 

डाउनलोड लिंक 

Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026: ऑनलाइन मेरिट लिस्ट कैसे डाउनलोड करें?

बिहार सीईटी बीएड दूसरी मेरिट लिस्ट डाउनलोड करने के लिए नीचे दिए गए स्टेप फॉलो करें। 

स्टेप 1 सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट पर जाएं। 

स्टेप 2 होम पेज पर, Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026 पर जाएं। 

स्टेप 3 लॉगिन करने के बाद Bihar CET BEd 2nd Merit List 2026 पर क्लिक करें। 

स्टेप 4 आईडी और पासवर्ड दर्ज करें। 

स्टेप 5 कॉलेज अलॉटमेंट लिस्ट डाउनलोड करें। 

स्टेप 6 डॉक्यूमेंट वेरिफिकेशन के लिए प्रिंट आउट लेना ना भूलें।


Priyanka Pal
Priyanka Pal

Executive - Editorial

Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.

Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.

Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.

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First Published: Jul 15, 2026, 13:03 IST

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