SHSB CHO Admit Card 2021 Out: Download NHM Bihar Community Health Officer Hall Ticket @statehealthsocietybihar.org

Bihar CHO Admit Card 2021: State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) has released the admit card of Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Community Health 0fficer (CHO). Candidates can download State Health Society CHO Admit Card from the official website of SHSB i.e. statehealthsocietybihar.org.

Bihar CHO Admit Card Link is given below. The candidates can download SHSB CHO Admit Card, directly, through the link below:

Bihar CHO Exam is scheduled to be held on 27 February 2021 (Saturday).The candidates should also download Self Declaration - 1 and Self Declaration - 2 and bring at the exam centre.

How to Download Bihar CHO Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of SHSB -statehealthsocietybihar.org Click on the link - ‘Important Notice for Equi- percentile, Scribe & CBT and Download Admit card Related to CBT against advt. 02/2021’, given at the left corner of the homepage A new window will open where you are required to click on ‘Click Here’, given against ‘Download Admit card Related to CBT for Advt No 02/2021 ’ It will redirect you to a new page where you need to enter your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ and click on ‘Login’ Button Download NHM Bihar CHO Admit Card

The final selection will be based on the marks obtained in Computer Based Test (CBT) and availability of vacancy. AlI shortIisted candidates in the exam will be called for a Document Verification/screening process as per ToR and as per decision of State Health Society, Bihar.

State Health Society, National Health Mission, Bihar (NHM Bihar) had published the notification for 6-month Certificate Course in Community Health, against advertisement number 02/2021, for recruitment of more than 800+ CHOs in the state.