Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023 for 10000+ Posts. Apply Online at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023: Candidates can check the details regarding vacancies, salary, and other details here.

Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023: Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department (BRLRC) is filling up bumper vacancies for the post of Amin, Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer and Kanungo. A total of 10101 vacancies will be filled through an online exam.

Candidates who are interested in the vacancies can submit their application on 13 April 2023 on the official website. The last date for application is 12 May 2023.

Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023 Overview

The candidates can check the details for BRLRC Recruitment 2023 in the table given below:

Department Bihar Revenue and Land Reforms Department Posts Amin, Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer and Kanungo Vacancies 10101 Online Registration Dates 13th April to 12th May 2023 Website dlrs.bihar.gov.in

Bihar LRC Vacancies 2023

There are more thab 10000 vacancies for the said posts. Candidates can check the detailed vacancy distribution in the table below:

Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

The post-wise required educational qualifications required for Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023 are mentioned below:

Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer: Graduation in Civil Engineering from AICTE approved and SBTE registered institutes of respective states and minimum 2 years of experience in Government/Registered non-Government organizations.

Special survey kannoongo: Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from AICTE approved and SBTE registered institutes of the respective states and minimum 2 (two) years working experience in Government/Registered non-Government organizations.

Special survey Amin: Three years Diploma in Civil Engineering from AICTE approved and SBTE registered institutions of the respective states.

Special survey Clerk: Bachelor’s degree from recognized universities/ institutions.

Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023: Age Limit

The post-wise age limit is given below.

Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer - 21-31 Years

Special survey kannoongo - 18-31 Years

Special survey Amin - 18-31 Years

Special survey Clerk - 21-31 Years

Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023: Salary

The post-wise salary details are mentioned below.

Special Survey Assistant Settlement Officer - Rs. 59000/- + Other Allowance

Special Survey Amin - Rs. 31000/- + Other Allowance

Special Survey Kanungo - Rs. 36000/- + Other Allowance

Special Survey Clerk - Rs. 25000/- + Other Allowance

Bihar LRC Recruitment 2023: Application Fees

The category-wise application fees are mentioned below.

Category Fees