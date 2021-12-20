Bihar PET Admit Card 2021 OUT @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Process to Download Forest Guard/Forester Hall Ticket

Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Admit Card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Forester & Forest Guard post on its official website-csbc.bih.nic.in. Check process to download here.

Bihar PET Admit Card 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the Admit Card for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) of Forester & Forest Guard in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department . All such candidates who have qualified for the Bihar Forest Guard and Forester PET 2021 can download their PET Admit Card through the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the Bihar PET Admit Card 2021 after following the steps given below through the official website.

Process to Download: Bihar PET Admit Card 2021

Visit the official website of CSBC.i.e.csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘Information: Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Forester. (Adv. No. 04/2020) /Download your e-Admit Card for PET of Forest Guard. (Adv. No. 03/2020)flashing on the homepage. After clicking on the link, you will be redirected to a new page where you will have to provide your login credentials. Once providing successfully credentials, you will get the Bihar PET Admit Card 2021. Download Bihar Forest Guard and Forester PET Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Alternatively you can download the Bihar PET Admit Card 2021 also with the link given

Direct Link to Download Bihar PET Admit Card 2021 Forester



Direct Link to Download Bihar PET Admit Card 2021 Forest Guard

It is noted that Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) is set to conduct the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Forester & Forest Guard in Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department on 10 January 2022. The venue for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is Sanjay Gandhi Organic Garden (Gate Number 1), Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Patna - 800001.

All such candidates who have qualified for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for Forester & Forest Guard round should note that they are required to bring all essential documents on the day of PET.