Bihar Police Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 133 Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Posts @ bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Recruitment 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector, against advertisement number 01/2020. Eligible candidates can apply, for Bihar Police Steno ASI Recruitment 2020, through online mode on BPSSC official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in from 04 March to 30 March 2020.
Notification Details
Notification Number - 02/2019
Important Dates
- Starting Date for Submitting Online Application - 04 March 2020
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 30 March 2020 (Monday)
Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Vacancy Details
Steno Assistant Sub Inspector - 133 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Post
Educational Qualification and Experience:
- Matriculation or Intermediate/10+2 or equivalent
- Diploma in Computer Application
Age Limit:
- General – 18 to 25 Years
- BC/EBC Male - 18 to 27 Years
- BC/EBC Female - 18 to 28 Years
- SC/ST – 18 to 30 Years
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Post
Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test. The exam will be conducted in two parts.
How to Apply for Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Jobs 2020
The Eligible candidates can apply for Bihar Police ASI Recruitment through official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in from 04 March to 30 March 2020.
Application Fee for Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Post:
- General - Rs. 700/-
- EBC/BC - Rs. 700/-
- SC/ST - Rs. 400/-
- PWD - Rs. 400/-
Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Recruitment Notification PDF
Bihar Police Steno Assistant Sub Inspector Online Application - to start on 04 March