Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022 OUT @csbc.bih.nic.in, Check Cut Off & Merit List Here

Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) on csbc.bih.nic.in. Check Cut Off Marks & Merit List Here.

Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released the result of Driver Constable in Bihar Police organization against the Advt. No. 05/2019 on its website. Candidates who appeared in the Bihar Police Constable Driver Exam held on 3 January 2021 can download the final list of selected candidates on the official website of csbc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, The written exam for the said posts was conducted on 3 January 2021, and the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) was held between 15 to 24 November 2021. All those who got selected for the Driving Test were called for 8 to 21 December 2021 at Shaheed Rajendra Prasad Singh, Higher Secondary School (Near High School), Gardanibagh, Patna - 800002.

How to Download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022?

Visit the official website of csbc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notice that reads ‘Results: Finally selected candidates for the post of Driver Constable in Bihar Police organization.(Advt. No. 05/2019)’ flashing on the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022and save it for future reference.

Download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022

A total of 5321 candidates appeared in the driving test out of which 57 candidates were absent and 1167 candidates were non-qualified. A total of 4070 candidates have successfully qualified in the driving eligibility test. According to the notice, the cut-off marks for SC/ST is 33.5%, for OBC 40%, and for the general category is 40%. Candidates can directly download Bihar Police Constable Driver Result 2022 by clicking on the above link.

This drive was done for 1722 vacancies of Constable Driver Posts. The online application for the same was done between 30 November to 30 December 2019.

