TN PWD Recruitment 2022, Apply Online for 500 Apprentice Vacancies @tn.gov.in

TN PWD Recruitment 2022: Public Works Department, Govt. of Tamil Nadu has released notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentices & Technician (Diploma) Apprentices. Interested and eligible candidates can submit applications through the online mode from today onwards. i.e. 10 January 2022 at tn.gov.in. The last date for submitting the online applications is 25 January 2022. However, the last date of registration is 19 January 2022.

A total of 500 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment drive. The candidates are advised to read all the details about the recruitment such as qualification, age limit, selection criteria, and others before submitting the online application. Candidates can refer to this article for details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 10 January 2022

Last date for enrolling in NATS portal: 19 January 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 25 January 2022

Declaration of Shortlisted list: 31 January 2022

Verification of certificates for shortlisted candidates: 9, 10, 11 February 2022

TN PWD Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Graduate Apprentice - 340 Posts

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - 160 Posts

TN PWD Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice - Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by a Statutory University in a relevant discipline; Degree in Engineering or Technology granted by an Institution empowered to grant such degree by an Act of Parliament in a relevant discipline; Graduate examination of Professional bodies recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent.

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Diploma in Engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Education established by a State Government in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering or Technology granted by a University in a relevant discipline; Diploma in Engineering and Technology granted by an Institution recognized by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent.

TN PWD Recruitment 2022 Age Limit - Age limit will be followed as per Apprenticeship Rules.

TN PWD Recruitment 2022 Salary

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000/-

Technician (Diploma) Apprentice - Rs. 8,000/-

Download TN PWD Recruitment 2022 Notification

Registration Link

Apply Online

How to apply for TN PWD Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode from 10 to 25 January 2022. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.