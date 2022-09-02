Bihar Police Constable Merit List 2022 (Out) @csbc.bih.nic.in: Download CSBC Final Result, Cut Off Here

Bihar Police Constable Merit List 2022 has been released by the Central Selection Board of Constables i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can Download PDF and Cut Off Marks Here

Bihar Police Constable Merit List 2022: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has announced the final merit list of the candidates selected for the post of Constable in Bihar Police. Aspirants can check the roll numbers of all finally selected candidates for Bihar Police Constable Service, against advertisement number 05/2020 in this article. Along with the result, the board has released the cut-off marks of finally selected candidates for Home Guard and Non-Home Guard.

Bihar Police Constable Merit List Link is available below. Students can download Bihar Police Constable Final Result by clicking on this link:

A total of 7973 candidates are shortlisted for Non-Home Guard Posts as follow:

How to Download Bihar Police Constable Merit Lists ?

First of all, go to the CSBC website i.e. csbc.bih.nic.in

Here, you will the result link, click on the link ‘02-09-2022 Results: Final result for the post of Constable in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 05/2020) ‘

Check roll numbers and cut off

Bihar Police Constable Cut Off Marks

Non Home Guard

Category Male Female General 76.00 74.00 EWS 68.00 62.00 SC 68.00 46.00 ST 60.00 50.00 EBC 72.00 60.00 BC 72.00 68.00 BC Women 64.00

Home Guard

Category Male Female General 42.00 46.00

Non Home Guard Gorkha



Category Male Female General Gorkha 46.00 42.00

A total of 8415 vacancies are available in the police department. The prelims exam was conducted in 2021 in which 41237 candidates were shortlisted to appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET). PET will be conducted from 24 February to 08 April 2022.

After PET, a total of 18323 candidates were recommended for final selection,