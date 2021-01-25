Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 Dates Announced for Remaining Female Candidates, Check Physical Efficiency Test Details 02/2019 @csbc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Constable PET 2021: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 on its website. All such candidates who were not able to appear in the physical efficiency test scheduled on 21 January 2021 now can appear on 30 January 2021.

According to the notice released by the board, After receiving multiple requests from the candidates affected from COVID-19. The board has decided to conduct Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 on 30 January 2021 at 10.00 AM at Shahid Rajendra Prasad Singh Govt. High School, Gardanibagh, Patna.

All candidates whose roll numbers are mentioned in the list are required to submit a negative report of the covid test along with the there testimonials. If any candidate fails to appear for Bihar Police Constable PET 2021, the board will not give further chance to appear for physical efficiency test again.

Download Bihar Police Constable PET 2021 List

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 11880 vacancies of Sipahi (Constable). The notification for CSBC Bihar Constable Recruitment (Advt. No. 02/2019) was released on 4 October 2019 and the written test for the same was held on 12 January 2020 and 8 March 2020 and its result was declared on 8 June 2020.

Documents to Follow:

Candidates appearing for Physical Efficiency Test are required to bring a valid photo identity card issued by a government authority such as Aadhar Card, Driving License, Voter Card and matric certificate or birth certificate, intermediate mark sheet. Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre one hour prior to the commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details regarding the Physical Efficiency Test.

Latest Government Jobs:

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Online Applications ongoing @mppsc.nic.in for 346 Vacancies, Apply Now!

BARC Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 63 Nurse, Driver, Stipendiary Trainee and Other Posts

VMC Recruitment 2021: Apply for 100 Health Sanitary Inspector, Back Office Apprentice & Other Posts