MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Notification OUT @mppsc.nic.in, 346 Vacancies Notified, Online Application begins from 11 January

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Notification OUT @mppsc.nic.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Dec 29, 2020 11:23 IST
Modified On: Dec 29, 2020 11:23 IST
MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021
MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for various posts through State Services and State Forest Services Exam 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MPPSC State Services and State Forest Services Exam 2021 from 11 January 2021 onwards at mppsc.nic.in.

The process for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 online application submission will continue till 10 February 2021. The prelims exam for both services will be conducted on 11 April 2021 and the admit cards will be allotted on 6 April 2021.

Candidates are advised to read overall details such as educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern before applying on the posts. Candidates can go through this article to get all details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 11 January 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 10 February 2021
  • Date for Corrections: 15 January 2021 to 12 February 2021
  • Date for Prelims Exam: 11 April 2021
  • Date for Download of Admit Card: 06 April 2021 to 10 April 2021

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Vacancy Details

MPPSC State Services 2021 

Department Name

Post Name

Vacancies

Dept of General Administration

State Administrative Services Deputy District President

27 

Home Police Dept

State Police Service Deputy Superintendent of Police (GD)

13

 

Jina Fighter

01

Dept of Public Relations

Assistant Director, Public Relation

01

School Education Dept

Assistant Director

40

Cooperative Dept

Asst Commissioner

06

 

Asst Registrar

Jail Department

Superintendent

03

Revenue Department

Naib Tehsildar

38

Cooperative Dept

Cooperative Inspector/ Extension Officer

18

Finance Department

Madhya Pradesh Subordinate Accounts Service

88

MPPSC Forest Services 2020

Post Name

Vacancies

Assistant Conservator of Forest

6

Forest Ranger

105

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Bachelors Degree from a recognized University. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Age Limit -

State Services  

  • Minimum Age: 21 Years
  • Maximum Age for Non-Uniformed Positions: 40 Years
  • Maximum Age for Uniformed Positions: 33 Years

Forest Services

  • Minimum Age: 21 Years
  • Maximum Age for Assistant Conservator of Forest: 40 Years
  • Maximum Age for Forest Ranger: 33 Years

Download MPSC State Services 2021 Notification PDF

Download MPSC State Forest Services 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 11 January to 10 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

 

FAQ

How to apply for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021?

Interested candidates can apply online from 11 January to 10 February 2021. After submission of online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

What are the prelims dates for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021?

The prelims exam for both services will be conducted on 11 April 2021 and the admit cards will be allotted on 6 April 2021.

What is the last date for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021?

The process for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 online application submission will continue till 10 February 2021.

What are the registration Dates for MPPSC State Services and State Forest Services Exam 2021?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MPPSC State Services and State Forest Services Exam 2021 from 11 January 2021 onwards at mppsc.nic.in.

How many vacancies are released for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021?

A total of 346 Vacancies are released for various posts through State Services and State Forest Services Exam 2021.
Job Summary
NotificationMPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Notification OUT @mppsc.nic.in 346 Vacancies Notified, Online Application begins from 11 January
Notification DateDec 29, 2020
Last Date of SubmissionFeb 10, 2021
CityBhopal
StateMadhya Pradesh
CountryIndia
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next