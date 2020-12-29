MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Notification OUT @mppsc.nic.in, 346 Vacancies Notified, Online Application begins from 11 January
MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Notification OUT @mppsc.nic.in. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.
MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for various posts through State Services and State Forest Services Exam 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MPPSC State Services and State Forest Services Exam 2021 from 11 January 2021 onwards at mppsc.nic.in.
The process for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 online application submission will continue till 10 February 2021. The prelims exam for both services will be conducted on 11 April 2021 and the admit cards will be allotted on 6 April 2021.
Candidates are advised to read overall details such as educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern before applying on the posts. Candidates can go through this article to get all details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 11 January 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 10 February 2021
- Date for Corrections: 15 January 2021 to 12 February 2021
- Date for Prelims Exam: 11 April 2021
- Date for Download of Admit Card: 06 April 2021 to 10 April 2021
MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Vacancy Details
MPPSC State Services 2021
|
Department Name
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Dept of General Administration
|
State Administrative Services Deputy District President
|
27
|
Home Police Dept
|
State Police Service Deputy Superintendent of Police (GD)
|
13
|
|
Jina Fighter
|
01
|
Dept of Public Relations
|
Assistant Director, Public Relation
|
01
|
School Education Dept
|
Assistant Director
|
40
|
Cooperative Dept
|
Asst Commissioner
|
06
|
|
Asst Registrar
|
Jail Department
|
Superintendent
|
03
|
Revenue Department
|
Naib Tehsildar
|
38
|
Cooperative Dept
|
Cooperative Inspector/ Extension Officer
|
18
|
Finance Department
|
Madhya Pradesh Subordinate Accounts Service
|
88
MPPSC Forest Services 2020
|
Post Name
|
Vacancies
|
Assistant Conservator of Forest
|
6
|
Forest Ranger
|
105
MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Bachelors Degree from a recognized University. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.
MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Age Limit -
State Services
- Minimum Age: 21 Years
- Maximum Age for Non-Uniformed Positions: 40 Years
- Maximum Age for Uniformed Positions: 33 Years
Forest Services
- Minimum Age: 21 Years
- Maximum Age for Assistant Conservator of Forest: 40 Years
- Maximum Age for Forest Ranger: 33 Years
Download MPSC State Services 2021 Notification PDF
Download MPSC State Forest Services 2021 Notification PDF
How to apply for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 11 January to 10 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.