MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Notification OUT @mppsc.nic.in, 346 Vacancies Notified, Online Application begins from 11 January

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the recruitment notification for various posts through State Services and State Forest Services Exam 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for MPPSC State Services and State Forest Services Exam 2021 from 11 January 2021 onwards at mppsc.nic.in.

The process for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 online application submission will continue till 10 February 2021. The prelims exam for both services will be conducted on 11 April 2021 and the admit cards will be allotted on 6 April 2021.

Candidates are advised to read overall details such as educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern before applying on the posts. Candidates can go through this article to get all details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 11 January 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 10 February 2021

Date for Corrections: 15 January 2021 to 12 February 2021

Date for Prelims Exam: 11 April 2021

Date for Download of Admit Card: 06 April 2021 to 10 April 2021

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Vacancy Details

MPPSC State Services 2021

Department Name Post Name Vacancies Dept of General Administration State Administrative Services Deputy District President 27 Home Police Dept State Police Service Deputy Superintendent of Police (GD) 13 Jina Fighter 01 Dept of Public Relations Assistant Director, Public Relation 01 School Education Dept Assistant Director 40 Cooperative Dept Asst Commissioner 06 Asst Registrar Jail Department Superintendent 03 Revenue Department Naib Tehsildar 38 Cooperative Dept Cooperative Inspector/ Extension Officer 18 Finance Department Madhya Pradesh Subordinate Accounts Service 88

MPPSC Forest Services 2020

Post Name Vacancies Assistant Conservator of Forest 6 Forest Ranger 105

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidate should have a Bachelors Degree from a recognized University. Candidates are advised to read the official notification for more details.

MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021 Age Limit -

State Services

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age for Non-Uniformed Positions: 40 Years

Maximum Age for Uniformed Positions: 33 Years

Forest Services

Minimum Age: 21 Years

Maximum Age for Assistant Conservator of Forest: 40 Years

Maximum Age for Forest Ranger: 33 Years

Download MPSC State Services 2021 Notification PDF

Download MPSC State Forest Services 2021 Notification PDF

Official Website

How to apply for MPPSC State Services & Forest Services 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 11 January to 10 February 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.