Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Bihar Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025: Approach and Strategy to Crack the Exam

Bihar Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025: The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is a popular state-level test with thousands of applicants. This article offers complete preparation tips, exam pattern, syllabus details, and effective strategies. Candidates can check here the strategies to secure their place in the Bihar Police Force.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 4, 2025, 17:03 IST
Bihar Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025: Strategy to Crack the Exam
Bihar Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025: Strategy to Crack the Exam

Bihar Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025: The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is one of the most sought-after state-level exams, with thousands of candidates applying each year. If candidates want to join the Bihar Police Force, they must follow a proper study plan and stay focused throughout their preparation. 

This article will walk through the complete strategy to crack the exam, including details of the Bihar Police Constable syllabus, written test, physical efficiency test (PET), and all other stages of the selection process.

Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025

The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 has three important stages. First, there is a written test with questions on General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Hindi. Next is the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), where fitness is tested through running and other tasks. 

The final stage is document verification, where certificates are checked. Candidates must pass all these stages to get selected as a constable in the Bihar Police Force.

Candidates can check the overview of the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 in the table below:

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar

Name of the Post

Constable

Total Vacancies

19,838

Selection Stages

Written Exam and Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Question Type

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)

Number of Papers

One

Duration of Exam

2 hours

Number of Questions

100

Maximum Marks

Written Exam - 100 marks

PET - 100 marks

Official Website

csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Police Constable Selection Process

The Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 is a competitive test organized by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) to recruit candidates for constable positions in the Bihar Police. The selection process has three main stages:

1. Written Exam (Offline)

The written exam is held in offline mode on paper. It includes 100 multiple-choice questions for a total of 100 marks. The exam lasts 2 hours. There is negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer, so candidates should answer carefully to avoid losing marks.

2. Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Candidates who clear the written exam must take part in the Physical Efficiency Test. This stage tests fitness through activities like running, long jump, and high jump. Candidates need to meet the required standards to qualify.

3. Document Verification

After passing the PET, candidates must go through document verification. This step checks educational certificates and personal documents to confirm eligibility for the constable post.

Also Check:

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date 2025

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2025

Bihar Police Constable Preparation Tips 2025

Getting ready for the Bihar Police Constable Exam 2025 needs careful planning and regular study. Knowing the Bihar Constable Exam Pattern and Syllabus, and working on important topics, candidates can boost their chances of success. The following is how to prepare effectively:

1. Know the Complete Syllabus

Candidates should begin preparation by fully understanding the Bihar Police Constable syllabus. The written exam has three sections: General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Hindi. Knowing the syllabus helps focus on the right topics and avoid missing anything important.

2. Make a Study Plan

A good study plan is essential. Candidates must try to study 6–8 hours daily. They should divide time among General Knowledge, Mathematics, and Hindi based on difficulty level. Set weekly targets for covering topics and make sure revise them regularly.

3. Focus on General Knowledge

General Knowledge is a high-scoring section. Candidates should stay updated with current affairs by reading newspapers and magazines. Pay extra attention to Bihar-specific topics like its history, geography, culture, and recent news. This will give an edge over other candidates.

4. Practice with Mock Tests

Taking mock tests is important for checking preparation. These tests help find weak areas and fix them before the real exam. Mock tests also make candidates comfortable with the exam pattern and reduce anxiety on exam day.

5. Revise Often

Candidates should make short, clear notes for quick revision. Spend 1–2 hours daily revising old topics. They must focus on important formulas, facts, and any weak areas.

6. Maintain Physical Fitness

The Physical Efficiency Test (PET) is an important part of the selection process. Practice running regularly to improve stamina and meet the required distance within the given time. Staying fit is necessary to clear the PET and move to the next stage.

How to Approach the Bihar Police Constable Exam?

A smart strategy for the written exam will help score more and increase the chances of selection in the Bihar Police Force. The following is how candidates can approach the exam effectively:

1. Start with Easy Questions

Candidates must begin with the section they find easiest, such as General Knowledge or Hindi. Answering easy questions first builds confidence and helps secure marks quickly. This approach also reduces stress during the exam.

2. Manage Time Well

Candidates should plan how much time they will spend on each section. A good approach is to use around 40 minutes for General Knowledge, 30 minutes for Mathematics, and 20 minutes for Hindi. 

3. Avoid Blind Guessing

Since there is a negative marking of 0.2 marks for each wrong answer, avoid guessing blindly. It is advised to only answer questions candidates are sure about to avoid losing marks unnecessarily. Focus on being accurate rather than attempting all questions.

4. Review Answers

If the exam is finished early, candidates can use the remaining time to review answers. Check for mistakes or unanswered questions. A quick review can help fix errors and increase final score.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News