Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper: PDF Download in English and Hindi, Answer Key

Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Question Paper: CSBC has invited applications for 21391 constable posts. Download the previous year PDF, and check the difficulty level. previous year trend and weightage of the topics asked

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper is an integral part of the exam preparation. Solving Bihar Police Constable previous year question paper will provide insights into the difficulty level, questions format, and topics asked in the previous year and help candidates to track their performance.

Aspirants should practice the Bihar Police Constable question paper to understand the topics along with the weightage from exam perspective. As per the previous exam analysis, the questions asked in the Bihar Police Constable exam have been reported to be moderate.

The exam prep team of Jagran Josh has compiled the Bihar Police Constable question PDF of the written exam. This will help them to analyse their exam trend and allow them to strategise their preparation accordingly.

In this article, we have provided the download link to previous years’ Bihar Police Constable question papers PDF.

Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers

The purpose of the Bihar Police Constable question paper pdf is to help aspirants determine the topics that can be asked in the written exam. The previous year paper of the Bihar Police Constable exam is available in Hindi, which will help them to get an idea of the exam format in a better manner. Below you can find the download link of the Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Question PDF.

Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers

Benefits of Solving Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers

There are numerous advantages of solving the previous year question paper for the Bihar Police Constable examination shared below:

Previous year Bihar Police Constable question paper is one of the best resources to know the exact exam requirements, difficulty level, past trends, types of questions asked over the year, etc.

Analysing Bihar Police Constable's previous year question paper will help them to identify the weak spots and enable them to improve the weak areas for better results.

Solving previous year question papers will increase your question-solving speed, accuracy, and problem-solving skills during the Bihar Police Constable examination.

Bihar Police Constable previous year question paper is one of the best resources to revise the vast syllabus quickly before the exam.

How to Attempt Bihar Police Constable Question Paper?

The best way to attempt the Bihar Police Constable's previous year's question paper is to attempt the questions within a timer. Thus, one should take the printout of the previous papers, set a duration in the clock time, and begin solving questions one by one.

Once the time is up, you need to stop attempting questions immediately and thencheck your answers. Now, count the total number of correct and incorrect answers on the question paper. This will help in improving the weak spots and attempt the question paper again to determine the preparation level.

Bihar Police Constable Previous Year Question Papers Analysis

Candidates shared that the overall difficulty level of the Bihar Police Constable exam last year was moderate. In brief, the number of good attempts for the Bihar Police Constable exam was between 70-80 questions with 90% accuracy.

Bihar Police Constable Question Paper Pattern

The Bihar Police Constable recruitment process is conducted in two stages i.e. Written Exam and Physical Endurance Test. The written exam consists of 100 objective-type questions for 100 marks. There is no negative marking for the incorrect response. Check the detailed exam pattern of the Bihar Police Constable recruitment below:

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern 2023 Subjects Total Questions Total Marks English 50 50 Hindi Maths General Awareness and Current Affairs Physics, Chemistry, Biology, History, Polity, Geography, Economics (two subjects two choose as optional) 50 (25+25) 50 Total 100 100

Bihar Police Constable Eligibility

The Bihar Police Constable's educational qualification is an important factor in the eligibility criteria. Candidates must possess certain qualifications to be eligible to apply for the post. They must have passed 12th standard from any recognised board when applying for Bihar Police Constable 2023 exam.

Bihar Police Constable Salary

Bihar Police Constable Salary will be determined by the 7th Pay Commission and will be based on Pay Scale 3. Check here a detailed article on Bihar Police Constable salary, perks, benefits, and growth.

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus

Candidates preparing for the Bihar Police Constable 2023 exam can check the Bihar Police Constable syllabus for the written test below. The Bihar Police constable recruitment syllabus is divided into various sections such as English, Hindi, Maths, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, Science, and Social Science. All the questions asked will be of Bihar Board class 10th level.

Bihar Police Constable Online Application

The online application window for Bihar Police Vacancy opens on June 20, and the last date to apply online for Bihar Police Constable is July 20, 2023. Candidates who have completed intermediate and are above 18 are eligible to apply for the Bihar Police Constable vacancy

