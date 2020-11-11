Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 8415 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @csbc.bih.nic.in from 13 November

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Good News for Govt Jobs Seekers! Bumper Vacancies Notified by Bihar Police today i.e. on 11 November 2020. Central Selection Board of Constable has released a recruitment notification for the post of Constable, against advertisement number 05/2020. A total of 8415 vacancies are available under various departments of Bihar Police.
Bihar Police Constable Applications will be done through online mode. Bihar Constable Registration will start from 13 November 2020 (Friday). Eligible and Interested candidates can apply to CSBC Constable Recruitment on or before 14 December 2020.
It is to be noted that candidates who are 12th class passed are eligible to apply for Bihar Police Constable Jobs 2020. Selection Candidates will be recruited on a pay scale of Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100.
The candidates can check more details on Bihar Police Recruitment for 8415 Constable Posts such as Application Process, Selection Process, Vacancy Break, Application fees below in this article:
Notification Details
Advertisement Number - 05/2020
Bihar Constable Important Dates
- Starting Date of Online Application - 13 November 2020
- Last Date of Online Application - 14 December 2020
- Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020-21 Date - to be released
- Bihar Police Constable Exam Date - to be released
Bihar Constable Vacancy Details
Constable – 8415 Posts
- General - 3489
- EWS - 842
- SC - 1307
- ST - 82
- Extremely Backward/OBC - 1470
- BC - 980
- BC (Female) - 245
Bihar Police Constable Salary:
Level 3 Pay scale: Rs.21,700-69,100
Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Constable Posts 2020
Educational Qualification and Experience:
Intermediate level of Examination (10+2) from recognized Board/Madrasa Board
Bihar Police Constable Age Limit:
18 to 25 Years
Bihar Police Constable Physical Eligibility:
|
Category
|
Height
|
Gen/BC
|
Minimum 165 cms
|
EBC
|
Minimum 162 cms
|
SC/ST
|
Minimum 160 cms
|
Female (All)
|
Minimum 155 cms
|
Category (Male)
|
Chest Expanded
|
Chest Unexpanded
|
Gen/BC/EBC
|
Min – 86 cms
|
Min – 81 cms
|
SC/ST
|
Min – 79 cms
|
Min – 84 cms
For more information, check detailed notification given below
Selection Procedure for Bihar Police Constable Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of written exam, physical exam and medical exam.
Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern:
There will be 100 MCQs of 10+2 Level. The total marks of the exam are 100. Candidates have to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to qualify in the exam.
Bihar Police Constable Syllabus
Bihar Police Constable Physical Test
Running- 50 marks
Shortput- 25 marks
Long Jump- 25 marks
How to Apply for Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020
The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on CSBC Bihar website from 13 November to 14 December 2020.
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Notification PDF
Application Fee:
- General/OBC/BC/EWC - Rs. 450/-
- SC/ST - 112