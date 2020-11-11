Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 8415 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @csbc.bih.nic.in from 13 November

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Good News for Govt Jobs Seekers! Bumper Vacancies Notified by Bihar Police today i.e. on 11 November 2020. Central Selection Board of Constable has released a recruitment notification for the post of Constable, against advertisement number 05/2020. A total of 8415 vacancies are available under various departments of Bihar Police.

Bihar Police Constable Applications will be done through online mode. Bihar Constable Registration will start from 13 November 2020 (Friday). Eligible and Interested candidates can apply to CSBC Constable Recruitment on or before 14 December 2020.

It is to be noted that candidates who are 12th class passed are eligible to apply for Bihar Police Constable Jobs 2020. Selection Candidates will be recruited on a pay scale of Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100.

The candidates can check more details on Bihar Police Recruitment for 8415 Constable Posts such as Application Process, Selection Process, Vacancy Break, Application fees below in this article:

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - 05/2020

Bihar Constable Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application - 13 November 2020

Last Date of Online Application - 14 December 2020

Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020-21 Date - to be released

Bihar Police Constable Exam Date - to be released

Bihar Constable Vacancy Details

Constable – 8415 Posts

General - 3489

EWS - 842

SC - 1307

ST - 82

Extremely Backward/OBC - 1470

BC - 980

BC (Female) - 245

Bihar Police Constable Salary:

Level 3 Pay scale: Rs.21,700-69,100

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Constable Posts 2020



Educational Qualification and Experience:

Intermediate level of Examination (10+2) from recognized Board/Madrasa Board

Bihar Police Constable Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

Bihar Police Constable Physical Eligibility:

Category Height Gen/BC Minimum 165 cms EBC Minimum 162 cms SC/ST Minimum 160 cms Female (All) Minimum 155 cms

Category (Male)

Chest Expanded

Chest Unexpanded

Gen/BC/EBC Min – 86 cms Min – 81 cms SC/ST Min – 79 cms Min – 84 cms

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Bihar Police Constable Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam, physical exam and medical exam.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern:

There will be 100 MCQs of 10+2 Level. The total marks of the exam are 100. Candidates have to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to qualify in the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test

Running- 50 marks

Shortput- 25 marks

Long Jump- 25 marks

How to Apply for Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020

The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on CSBC Bihar website from 13 November to 14 December 2020.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Notification PDF

Official Website

Application Fee: