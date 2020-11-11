Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: 8415 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online @csbc.bih.nic.in from 13 November

Central Selection Board of Constable has released a recruitment notification for the post of Constable, against advertisement number 05/2020.  Check Application Link, Salary ,Eligibility, Selection Process, Vacancy-Break-up, Application Fee, Exam Pattern, Syllabus.

Nov 11, 2020 20:32 IST
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020
Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Good News for Govt Jobs Seekers! Bumper Vacancies Notified by Bihar Police today i.e. on 11 November 2020. Central Selection Board of Constable has released a recruitment notification for the post of Constable, against advertisement number 05/2020. A total of 8415 vacancies are available under various departments of Bihar Police.

Bihar Police Constable Applications will be done through online mode. Bihar Constable Registration will start from 13 November 2020 (Friday). Eligible and Interested candidates can apply to CSBC Constable Recruitment on or before 14 December 2020.

It is to be noted that candidates who are 12th class passed are eligible to apply for Bihar Police Constable Jobs 2020. Selection Candidates will be recruited on a pay scale of Rs. 21,700 to Rs. 69,100.

The candidates can check more details on Bihar Police Recruitment for 8415 Constable Posts such as Application Process,  Selection Process, Vacancy Break, Application fees below in this article:

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - 05/2020

Bihar Constable Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Online Application - 13 November 2020
  • Last Date of Online Application - 14 December 2020
  • Bihar Police Constable Admit Card 2020-21 Date - to be released
  • Bihar Police Constable Exam Date - to be released

Bihar Constable Vacancy Details

Constable – 8415 Posts

  • General - 3489
  • EWS - 842
  • SC - 1307
  • ST - 82
  • Extremely Backward/OBC - 1470
  • BC - 980
  • BC (Female) - 245

Bihar Police Constable Salary:

Level 3 Pay scale: Rs.21,700-69,100 

Eligibility Criteria for Bihar Police Constable Posts 2020

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Intermediate level of Examination (10+2) from recognized Board/Madrasa Board

Bihar Police Constable Age Limit:

18 to 25 Years

Bihar Police Constable Physical Eligibility:

Category

Height

Gen/BC

Minimum 165 cms

EBC

Minimum 162 cms

SC/ST

Minimum 160 cms

Female (All)

Minimum 155 cms

 

Category (Male)

Chest Expanded

Chest Unexpanded

Gen/BC/EBC

Min – 86 cms

Min – 81  cms

SC/ST

Min – 79 cms

Min – 84 cms

For more information, check detailed notification given below

Selection Procedure for Bihar Police Constable Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam, physical exam and medical exam.

Bihar Police Constable Exam Pattern:

There will be 100 MCQs of 10+2 Level. The total marks of the exam are 100. Candidates have to score a minimum of 30% marks in order to qualify in the exam.

Bihar Police Constable Syllabus

Bihar Police Constable Physical Test

Running- 50 marks

Shortput- 25 marks

Long Jump- 25 marks

How to Apply for Bihar Constable Recruitment 2020

The Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post on CSBC Bihar website from 13 November  to 14 December 2020.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment Notification PDF

Official Website

Application Fee:

  • General/OBC/BC/EWC - Rs. 450/-
  • SC/ST - 112

 

FAQ

What are Bihar Police Constable Registration Dates ?

13 November 2020 to 14 December 2020.

What is selection process for Bihar Police Constable Job ?

Selection will be done on the basis of written exam, physical exam and medical exam.

What is Bihar Police Constable Salary ?

Rs. 21,700-69,100

How many vacancies are available Bihar Police Recruitment 2020

8415
