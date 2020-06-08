Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 for 11800 Posts Declared @csbc.bih.nic.in, Download CSBC Result Here, PET in July

Bihar Police Constable Result 2020: Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC), Bihar Police, has published the result of written exam for the post of Constable. All such candidates who have appeared in Bihar Police Constable Exam can download Bihar Police Result from official website of CSBC csbc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Constable Result PDF is also given below. Candidates can check the roll numbers of selected candidates through the pdf link.

Download Bihar Police Constable Result PDF

Shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Bihar Police PET will be conducted in the third week of July 2020. The candidates have to carry required documents (given below) and participate in Race, Long Jump and Shot Put Games. CSBC PET round will consists of 100 marks out of which 50 marks are for Race and 25 marks for Long Jump and Shot Put. After the conduct of PET, combined merit list shall be prepared by the board.

Bihar Police Constable Exam was conducted on two days i.e. on 12 January 2020 and 08 March 2020. A total of 10,52,243 candidates were appeared in the exam. Out of total,the evaluation of 10,51,783 candidates’ written exam sheet was done by the board.

How to Download Bihar Police Constable Result 2020 ?

Go to official website of Bihar Police CSBC csbc.bih.nic.in Click on “Results: For written examination for PET of Bihar Police Constable. (Advt. No. 02/2019)” CSBC Constable Result PDF File will be open Check the numbers of selected candidates in the list Take a print out for future use

Bihar Police Constable had invited application to fill up 11880 vacant post of Constable in Bihar Police, Bihar Military Police (BMP), Special India Reserve Battalion (SIRB) and Bihar State Industrial Security Battalion (BSISB), against advertisement number 02/2019 in the month of October 2020. The last date to fill application was 04 November 2020. More than 13 lakhs of application were received by the board.

Bihar Police Constable Recruitment 2019 Notification

All shortlisted candidates are requested to keep a track on CSBC website for CSBC Constable PET Updates.