Bihar Police ESI Mains Result 2021 Declared: Download BPSSC Enforcement SI PDF @bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police ESI Mains Result 2021 has been declared by Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on bpssc.bih.nic.in. Download From Here.

BPSSC Bihar Police Enforcement SI Mains Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the result of mains exam for the post of Enforcement Sub-Inspector (ESI). Candidates can download Bihar Police ESI Result from the official website - bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police ESI Mains Result Link is given below. The candidates can download BPSSC ESI Mains Result, directly, through the link below:

Bihar Police ESI Mains Result Download Link

Bihar Police ESI PET 2021

A total of 1493 candidates are qualified in the mains exam of which 1000 are Male and 493 are Female.Such candidates will now appear for Physical Endurance Test (PET).

Bihar Police ESI Cut-Off

Category Male Female General 149.4 137.8 EWS 143.2 129.6 BC 142.8 132.0 EBC 140.6 127.6 SC 131.8 108.4 ST 134.0 - BC Women - 128.4 FFW 131.8 131.8

BPSSC Enforcement Sub Inspector Mains Exam was held on 29 August 2021. Around 4114 candidates attended the mains exam in two shifts. Out of total, the result of 83 candidates could not be proceed and 4019 candidates have passed the Hindi Paper in First Shift and 4008 candidates have passed the General Studies Paper in Second Shift.

How to Download Bihar Police ESI Mains Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of BPSSC - bpssc.bih.nic.in

Click on the link - ‘Result of the Main (Written) Competitive Examination conducted against the vacancies of the post of Enforcement Under Inspector in the Transport Department, Government of Bihar.’

Download BPSSC Enforcement SI Result PDF

Check Roll Numbers of selected candidates