Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Interview Admit Card 2021 OUT, Check Bihar Police RFO Call Letter Direct Link Here

Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Interview Admit Card 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Range Officer of Forest on the official website. The candidates who appeared in the Bihar Police RFO Exam against the (Advt. No. 02/2020) can download their call letters through the official website of Bihar Police.i.e.www.bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The interview date and time are mentioned on the admit card. All the candidates are advised to read all instructions given on the admit card before appearing in the documentation. The candidates are also advised to take a printout of the call letter and bring it in the documentation along with the photo identity. The candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their call letters.

How and Where to Download Bihar Police RFO Call Letter 2021?

Visit the official website of Bihar Police.i.e.www.bpssc.bih.nic.in. Click on ‘Download Interview Letter for the post of Range Officers of Forest in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2020)’ flashing on the homepage. A login page will be opened. Enter your registration id or mobile number and date of birth, captcha code and click on submit button. The Bihar Police RFO Call Letter 2021 will be displayed on the screen. Download Bihar Police RFO Call Letter 2021 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download Bihar Police RFO Call Letter 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 43 vacancies of Range Officer of Forest. The candidates can directly download Bihar Police RFO Call Letter 2021 by clicking on the above link.