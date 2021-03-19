Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Result 2021 Out: Download BPSSC Selection List and Cut Off PDF @bpssc.bih.nic.in

Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Result 2021: Bihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) has uploaded the result for the post of Range Officer of Forest. Candidates, who appeared in Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Exam on 17 January 2021, can download Bihar Police Result from the official website of BPSSC i.e.- bpssc.bih.nic.in.

Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Result Link is given below. The candidates can download BPSSC Forest Range Officer Result, directly, through the link below:

A total of 28164 candidates were called for the exam of which 18551 were present in the exam. Out of total present candidates, 339 are qualified in the exam.

All qualified candidates will now appear for the interview. Bihar Police Range Officer Interview details shall be informed seperately.

Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Cut-Off

Category Male Cut-Off Marks Female Cut-Off Marks General 234.0 221.1 EWS 230.7 217.5 BC 231 - EBC 227.4 210.3 SC 227.4 - ST 215.1 -

How to Download Bihar Police Forest Range Officer Result ?

Visit the official website of BPSSSC - bpssc.bih.nic.in Go to the Subject Section available on the home page. Click on the link-Notice: 'Result of Written Examination for the post of Range Officers of Forest in Environment, Forest & Climate Change Dept., Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 02/2020 OR परीक्षाफल: वनों के क्षेत्र पदाधिकारी के पद की रिक्तियों के विरूद्ध आयोजित की गयी लिखित प्रतियोगिता परीक्षा का परीक्षाफ Download Bihar Police Range Officer Result PDF Check roll number of selected candidates

ihar Police Subordinate Selection Commission (BPSSC) had published a notification for the recruitment to the post of Range Officer of Forest, against advertisement number 02/2020 on its official website on 11 August 2020.