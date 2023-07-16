Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023: Know the Detailed Bihar Police SI Exam Review here!

Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023: BPSSC successfully conducted SI and SDFSO exam. Candidates can check the Bihar Police SI exam review to get familiar with the difficulty level, questions asked, answer key, and expected cut-off.

Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023: The Bihar Police Staff Selection Commission has successfully conducted the Bihar Police SI exam on July 16, 2023. Here we have compiled the Bihar Police SI paper analysis based on the experience of the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The Bihar Police SI exam review consists of a section-wise number of good attempts, difficulty levels, and questions asked in the written exam.

Candidates must download the Bihar Police SI answer key and cut-off marks to predict their chances of getting shortlisted for the further round i.e. mains exam. Scroll down the page to get detailed insights on the Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis, including question papers, expected cut-off, and answer key.

Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023 Overview

Candidates should check the Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis on July 16, 2023. This exam analysis will provide valuable information on difficulty level, the number of good attempts, the types of questions asked in the prelims exam, etc. Check the complete overview of the Bihar Police SI prelims exam analysis tabulated below.







Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Bihar Police Staff Selection Commission Post Name Sub Inspector, Prohibition, and Sub-divisional Fire Station Officer Vacancies 64 Selection Process Prelims, Mains, PST/PET, Document Verification Number of Questions 180 Marking Scheme +1 mark for every correct answer. Negative Marking 0.50 marks for every incorrect response Duration 3 hours

Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2023

Candidates must check the Bihar Police SI exam pattern to get well-versed with the question format, marking scheme, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The Bihar Police SI prelims exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks. As per the marking scheme, 0.2 marks will be deducted for the wrong answers.

Subject Marks Total Questions Duration Current Events 100 200 2 Hours General Knowledge

Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023- Difficulty Level

The questions from General Knowledge and Current Affairs were asked in the exam. As per the feedback of the candidates Bihar Police SI exam analysis difficulty level shared below:

Subject Difficulty Level Current Events To be updated soon General Knowledge To be updated soon

Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023- Number of Good Attempts

As per the feedback received from the aspirants, the overall number of good attempts for the Bihar Police SI prelims exam was. Check the number of good attempts at the Bihar Police SI Exam for all the sections shared below.

Subject Good Attempts Current Events To be updated soon General Knowledge To be updated soon Total To be updated soon

Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023-Topic-Wise Questions

Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the subjects asked in the prelims exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise Bihar Police SI exam analysis shared below.

Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for General Knowledge

Check the Bihar Police SI exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the General Knowledge section.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon To be updated soon

Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Current Affairs

Check the Bihar Police SI exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Current Affairs section.

Topics Number of Questions To be updated soon To be updated soon

Bihar Police SI Expected Cut-Off 2023

Candidates can check the Bihar Police SI expected cut-off marks for all the subjects shared below. They need to obtain more than or equivalent to the Bihar Police SI cut-off to get shortlisted for further rounds. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks, as follows.

Number of Candidates

Number of Vacancies

Difficulty Level of Paper

Category

Candidate’s performance

Subject Bihar Police SI Expected Cut Off General To be updated soon OBC To be updated soon EWS To be updated soon SC To be updated soon ST To be updated soon

Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper

Candidates must check the Bihar Police SI exam question paper to get an insight into topic-wise weightage, section-wise number of questions, the difficulty level of the exam, question pattern and types of topics asked, and much more. Solving Bihar Police SI previous year's question papers will help them to align their preparation strategy as per the exam requirements.

Bihar Police SI Answer Key 2023

The recruitment authority will release the Bihar Police SI Answer Key soon after the exam is conducted on July 16, 2023. Aspirants must download the Bihar Police SI keys to know the number of answers marked correctly by them and compute approximate marks accordingly.