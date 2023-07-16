Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023: Know the Detailed Bihar Police SI Exam Review here!

Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023: The Bihar Police Staff Selection Commission has successfully conducted the Bihar Police SI exam on July 16, 2023. Here we have compiled the Bihar Police SI paper analysis based on the experience of the candidates who appeared in today’s exam. The Bihar Police SI exam review consists of a section-wise number of good attempts, difficulty levels, and questions asked in the written exam.
Candidates must download the Bihar Police SI answer key and cut-off marks to predict their chances of getting shortlisted for the further round i.e. mains exam. Scroll down the page to get detailed insights on the Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis, including question papers, expected cut-off, and answer key.
Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023 Overview
Candidates should check the Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis on July 16, 2023. This exam analysis will provide valuable information on difficulty level, the number of good attempts, the types of questions asked in the prelims exam, etc. Check the complete overview of the Bihar Police SI prelims exam analysis tabulated below.
Bihar Police SI Syllabus 2023 Overview
Exam Conducting Body
Bihar Police Staff Selection Commission
Post Name
Sub Inspector, Prohibition, and Sub-divisional Fire Station Officer
Vacancies
64
Selection Process
Prelims, Mains, PST/PET, Document Verification
Number of Questions
180
Marking Scheme
+1 mark for every correct answer.
Negative Marking
0.50 marks for every incorrect response
Duration
3 hours
Bihar Police SI Exam Pattern 2023
Candidates must check the Bihar Police SI exam pattern to get well-versed with the question format, marking scheme, number of sections, maximum marks, etc., defined by officials. The Bihar Police SI prelims exam comprises 100 objective-type questions for 200 marks. As per the marking scheme, 0.2 marks will be deducted for the wrong answers.
Subject
Marks
Total Questions
Duration
Current Events
100
200
2 Hours
General Knowledge
Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023- Difficulty Level
The questions from General Knowledge and Current Affairs were asked in the exam. As per the feedback of the candidates Bihar Police SI exam analysis difficulty level shared below:
Subject
Difficulty Level
Current Events
To be updated soon
General Knowledge
To be updated soon
Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023- Number of Good Attempts
As per the feedback received from the aspirants, the overall number of good attempts for the Bihar Police SI prelims exam was. Check the number of good attempts at the Bihar Police SI Exam for all the sections shared below.
Subject
Good Attempts
Current Events
To be updated soon
General Knowledge
To be updated soon
Total
To be updated soon
Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023-Topic-Wise Questions
Here, we have compiled the topics along with the weightage for all the subjects asked in the prelims exam after receiving feedback from the candidates. Check the topic-wise Bihar Police SI exam analysis shared below.
Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for General Knowledge
Check the Bihar Police SI exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the General Knowledge section.
Topics
Number of Questions
To be updated soon
To be updated soon
Bihar Police SI Prelims Exam Analysis 2023 for Current Affairs
Check the Bihar Police SI exam analysis for all the topics and the question weightage in the Current Affairs section.
Topics
Number of Questions
To be updated soon
To be updated soon
Bihar Police SI Expected Cut-Off 2023
Candidates can check the Bihar Police SI expected cut-off marks for all the subjects shared below. They need to obtain more than or equivalent to the Bihar Police SI cut-off to get shortlisted for further rounds. Various factors are responsible for deciding the cutoff marks, as follows.
- Number of Candidates
- Number of Vacancies
- Difficulty Level of Paper
- Category
- Candidate’s performance
Subject
Bihar Police SI Expected Cut Off
General
To be updated soon
OBC
To be updated soon
EWS
To be updated soon
SC
To be updated soon
ST
To be updated soon
Bihar Police SI Exam Analysis 2023: Previous Year Question Paper
Candidates must check the Bihar Police SI exam question paper to get an insight into topic-wise weightage, section-wise number of questions, the difficulty level of the exam, question pattern and types of topics asked, and much more. Solving Bihar Police SI previous year's question papers will help them to align their preparation strategy as per the exam requirements.
Bihar Police SI Answer Key 2023
The recruitment authority will release the Bihar Police SI Answer Key soon after the exam is conducted on July 16, 2023. Aspirants must download the Bihar Police SI keys to know the number of answers marked correctly by them and compute approximate marks accordingly.