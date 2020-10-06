Bihar Police Steno ASI New Exam Date 2020 Released @bpssc.bih.nic.in, Check BPSSC 01/2020 Date Here

Bihar Police ASI Steno New Exam Date 2020: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the written exam date for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), against advertisement number 01/2020, on official website bpssc.bih.nic.in. As per the BPSSC Notice, Bihar Police Steno ASI Exam will be held on 27 December 2020 (Sunday).

Bihar Police ASI Steno Exam Pattern



The exam will be conducted in two sessions. There will be two questions papers in the exam - Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will have 100 multiple choice questions on General Hindi of 100 marks. The total time allotted to complete the test is 1 hour and 30 minutes. Paper 2 will have 100 multiple choice questions on General Knowledge and Contemporary Issues of 2 marks. The duration of the Paper 2 is 3 hours and 0.2 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer.

Bihar Police ASI Steno Admit Card

Before conducting the exam, the commission will also release the Bihar Police Steno ASI Admit Card on its official website.

Candidates who will qualify in the written test will be called for Hindi Dictation, Typing Test and for Computer Knowledge Test. Final merit list shall be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the written exam.

Earlier, Bihar Police Steno ASI was scheduled to be held on 16 October 2020 (Friday) which is postponed.

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) had published the recruitment notification for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in the month March 2020. Online applications were invited through online mode on official website www.bpssc.bih.nic.in from 04 March to 30 March 2020.

