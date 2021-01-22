Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2021 Released @bssc.bih.nic.in, Check Direct Link Here

Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2021: Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) has released the Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2021 on its website. All such candidates who have applied for BSSC Urdu Anuwadak 2021 exam against the advertisement number 02/19 can download the call letter through the official website.i.e.bssc.bih.nic.in.

It is noted that Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) is set to conduct the Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak exam 2021 on 31 January 2021. Candidates who have to appear for the Urdu Sahayak Exam can download their Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2021 from the official website.

In a bid to download the Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registration Number/Name/Date of birth on its official website.

Commission has also released the important instructions regarding the Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Exam 2021 on its official website. Candidates should download the instructions from the official website and follow the same before going to appear for the exam. Candidates can download the Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2021 from the official website of BSSC. However you can download the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2021





How to Download: Bihar SSC Sahayak Urdu Anuwadak Admit Card 2021