Bihar Vidhan Parishad Result 2019 Out for Assistant, Translator @biharvidhanparishad.gov.in, Download Here

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Result 2019: Bihar Legislative Council or Bihar Vidha Sabha has released the result of online prelims exam for the post of Assistant (Urdu), and MS Office Word Processing Examination Exam for the post of Translator (English and Hindi), Assistant (Urdu) and Assistant Dean. Candidates can download Bihar Group D Result from Bihar Legislative Council website - biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Result Link is also given below. Candidates can download Bihar Vidhan Parishad Assistant Result and Bihar Vidhan Translator Result, directly, through the link below:

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Result Download Link:

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Assistant Result Download Link

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Translator (English / Hindi) Result

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Assistant (Urdu Publication) Result

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Assistant dean Result

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Assistant Skill Test



Bihar Vidhan Parishad Assistant CBT Exam was conducted on 18 October 2019 and 19 October 2019. A total of 3325 candidates are qualified in the exam. All those who are qualified in the prelims exam will now be called for Typing Test in Hindi and English and MS Office Word Processing Test. The information regarding the skill test will be announced on the official website.



Those who qualify in the skill test will be called for mains exam.

Bihar Vidhan Parishad Mains Exam for Translator (English and Hindi), Assistant (Urdu) and Assistant Dean

MS Office Word Processing Exam for the said posts was held on 15 October 2020. Candidates, whose roll number is given on the list, will now appear for the mains exam.



How to Download Bihar Vidhan Parishad Result 2019 ?