Bilaspur University Result 2023 OUT at bilaspuruniversity.ac.in: Download ABVV UG, PG Marksheet

Bilaspur University Result 2023 Released: Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya (ABVV), Bilaspur has recently published the results for various UG, and PG programs like B.A.LLB, B.Com.LLB, B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Com, and other exams.

Get the direct link to download Bilaspur University Result 2023 PDF here.

Bilaspur University Result 2023 OUT: The students who participated in these exams can access and download their ABVV results using the direct link provided below- bilaspuruniversity.ac.in

Bilaspur University Results 2023

Recently, Bilaspur University released the results for various UG and PG courses like B.Com.LLB, B.Sc, M.Sc, B.Com, and other exams. Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023 has been released online on the official website- bilaspuruniversity.ac.in

How to Check Bilaspur University Results?

Bilaspur University students can check their UG and PG results online at the university's official website. The students need to follow the below-mentioned steps to access and download the result PDF of Atal Bihari Vajpayee University results 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - bilaspuruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Students Corner’ segment given on the menu bar.

Step 3: Click on ‘Results’ section available there.

Step 3: Select your course from the list and click on ‘Result’.

Step 4: Enter your roll number or name

Step 5: Result PDF will appear, check the results and download it.

Direct Links to Download Bilaspur Results

Check here the direct link for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya Result 2023 for various semester examinations.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya, Bilaspur Highlights

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Vishwavidyalaya (ABVV), formerly Bilaspur University is situated in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh. It was established in 2012 by the Chhattisgarh vishwavidyalaya (Amendment) Act, 2011 of state legislature of Chhattisgarh. The university is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Bilaspur University offers diploma, UG, PG, diplomas, and certificate programs in various departments like Commerce & Financial Studies, Food Processing & Technology, Computer Science & Application, Hotel Management & Hospitality, Microbiology & Bio-informatics.