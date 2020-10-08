Study at Home
BIS Admit Card 2020 Released for Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Posts @bis.gov.in, Downloading Link Here

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the admit card for the post of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician on its official website - bis.gov.in.

Oct 8, 2020 08:13 IST
BIS Admit Card 2020: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the admit card for the posts of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician on its official website. All candidates who have applied for BIS Recruitment 2020 can download BIS Technical Admit Card and BIS Sr Technician Admit Card from the official website - bis.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Admit card for the Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician posts has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the said examination can download their admit card from the direct link available on the official website. 

In a bid to download the Admit card for the Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on its official website. 
It is noted that Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is all set to conduct the  for the post of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician on 18 October 2020 (Sunday). Candidates can download their admit card also with the direct link given below. 

How to Download: BIS Admit Card 2020 for Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Posts

  • Go to the official website of Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)-bis.gov.in
  • Go to the Recruitment/Technical Assistant Section available on the home page.
  • Click on the link-  Download Admit Card for online Exam to the post of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician to be held on 18 October 2020(Advertisement No. 01/2020/ESTT) available on its official website.
  • You will have to provide your login credentials on the space provided on the window.
  • Download and save the Admit Card for your future reference.

