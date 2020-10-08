BIS Admit Card 2020 Released for Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Posts @bis.gov.in, Downloading Link Here

BIS Admit Card 2020: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has released the admit card for the posts of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician on its official website. All candidates who have applied for BIS Recruitment 2020 can download BIS Technical Admit Card and BIS Sr Technician Admit Card from the official website - bis.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), the Admit card for the Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician posts has been uploaded on its official website. Candidates who have to appear for the said examination can download their admit card from the direct link available on the official website.

In a bid to download the Admit card for the Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician posts, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on its official website.

It is noted that Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is all set to conduct the for the post of Technical Assistant (Lab) and Senior Technician on 18 October 2020 (Sunday). Candidates can download their admit card also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for BIS Admit Card 2020 for Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Posts





How to Download: BIS Admit Card 2020 for Technical Assistant/Sr Technician Posts