BIS Recruitment 2022 for 116 Graduate Engineer (GE) and Scientist B Posts

BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will hire candidates for the post of Graduate Engineer (GE) and Scientist B. BIS has notified around 100 vacancies for Graduate Engineer (GE) Posts and 16 vacancies for Scientist B Posts. As per the reports, BIS Scientist B Application Form will be available from 06 August to 26 August 2022 on bis.gov.in. The dates for registration for Graduate Engineers shall be notified later.
BIS Important Dates
For Scientist B Posts
- Starting Date of Application - 06 August 2022
- Last Date of Application - 26 August 2022
For Graduate Engineer Posts
- Starting Date of Application - to be notified
- Last Date of Application - to be notified
BIS Management Executive Vacancy Details
- Graduate Engineer (GE) - 100 Vacancies
- Scientist B Agricultural Engineering - 2 Posts
- Scientist B Bio-Medical Engineering - 2 Posts
- Scientist B Chemistry - 4 Posts
- Scientist B Computer Engineering - 2 Posts
- Scientist B Electrical Engineering - 4 Posts
- Scientist B Environment Engineering - 2 Posts
BIS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria 2022
BIS Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification:
- Graduate Engineer (GE) - B.E/B.Tech in EEE/FCT/MCM
- Scientist B - B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks and GATE Score of 2020/2021/2022
- Scientist B Chemistry - Master Degree in Natural Science or equivalent and Gate Score of 2020/2021/2022
Age Limit:
- Scientist B - 21 to 30 years
- GE - 36 years
BIS Recruitment 2022 Salary
- Scientist B - Rs. 99699
- GE - Rs. 50000/-
Selection Process for BIS Recruitment 2022
Scientist B - The selection will be done on the basis of interviews at Regional Level.
How to Apply for BIS Recrutiment 2022 ?
For BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2022
The candidates can apply online on the official website from 06 August to 26 August 2022
For BIS Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022
The details regarding the application procedure will be notified in detailed notification.