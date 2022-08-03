BIS Recruitment 2022 for 116 Graduate Engineer (GE) and Scientist B Posts

Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is looking for 116 Graduate Engineer (GE) and Scientist B Posts. Candidates can check the details here.

BIS Recruitment 2022: Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) will hire candidates for the post of Graduate Engineer (GE) and Scientist B. BIS has notified around 100 vacancies for Graduate Engineer (GE) Posts and 16 vacancies for Scientist B Posts. As per the reports, BIS Scientist B Application Form will be available from 06 August to 26 August 2022 on bis.gov.in. The dates for registration for Graduate Engineers shall be notified later.

BIS Important Dates

For Scientist B Posts

Starting Date of Application - 06 August 2022

Last Date of Application - 26 August 2022

For Graduate Engineer Posts

Starting Date of Application - to be notified

Last Date of Application - to be notified

BIS Management Executive Vacancy Details

Graduate Engineer (GE) - 100 Vacancies

Scientist B Agricultural Engineering - 2 Posts

Scientist B Bio-Medical Engineering - 2 Posts

Scientist B Chemistry - 4 Posts

Scientist B Computer Engineering - 2 Posts

Scientist B Electrical Engineering - 4 Posts

Scientist B Environment Engineering - 2 Posts

BIS Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria 2022

BIS Recruitment 2022 Educational Qualification:

Graduate Engineer (GE) - B.E/B.Tech in EEE/FCT/MCM

Scientist B - B.E/B.Tech with minimum 60% marks and GATE Score of 2020/2021/2022

Scientist B Chemistry - Master Degree in Natural Science or equivalent and Gate Score of 2020/2021/2022

Age Limit:

Scientist B - 21 to 30 years

GE - 36 years

BIS Recruitment 2022 Salary

Scientist B - Rs. 99699

GE - Rs. 50000/-

Selection Process for BIS Recruitment 2022

Scientist B - The selection will be done on the basis of interviews at Regional Level.

How to Apply for BIS Recrutiment 2022 ?

For BIS Scientist B Recruitment 2022

The candidates can apply online on the official website from 06 August to 26 August 2022

For BIS Graduate Engineer Recruitment 2022

The details regarding the application procedure will be notified in detailed notification.