BMCRI Recruitment 2020 for 365 Nursing Officer, Group D and Other Posts

BMCRI Recruitment 2020: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Consultant, Nursing Officer, Anesthesia Technician, Dialysis Technician and Group D for COVID - 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 24 July 2020.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 24 July 2020 by 5 PM

Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 365

Consultant - 40 Posts

Nursing Officer - 150 Posts

Anesthesia Technician - 10 Posts

Dialysis Technician - 15 Posts

Group D - 150 Posts

Salary:

Consultant - Rs. 1,00,000

Nursing Officer - Rs. 33,000

Anesthesia Technician - Rs. 27,000

Dialysis Technician - Rs. 27,000

Group D - Rs. 16,500

Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer, Group D and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

Consultant - MD/ MS/ Mch/ DM (Any Clinical Subject) and for candidates with experience

Nursing Officer - Diploma in Nursing or B.Sc in Nursing. KNC Registration

Anesthesia Technician - Diploma in Anesthesia Technology or B.Sc in Anesthesia Technology

Dialysis Technician - Diploma iin Dialysis Technician or B.Sc in Dialysis Technician

Group D - Nil

How to apply for BMCRI Nursing Officer, Group D and Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can submit the application along with relevant documents to Personal Section of Director cum Dean Office, BMCRI, Bengaluru or send it to mail ID covidrecruitmentbmcri@gmail.com. The last date for submitting application is 24 July 2020 by 05:00 PM.

BMCRI Recruitment Notification and Application Form Download PDF

