BMCRI Recruitment 2020 for 365 Nursing Officer, Group D and Other Posts

BMCRI Recruitment 2020: Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) has published the recruitment notification for the post of Consultant, Nursing Officer, Anesthesia Technician, Dialysis Technician and Group D for COVID - 19. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 24 July 2020.
Important Dates
Last Date of Application - 24 July 2020 by 5 PM
Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 365
- Consultant - 40 Posts
- Nursing Officer - 150 Posts
- Anesthesia Technician - 10 Posts
- Dialysis Technician - 15 Posts
- Group D - 150 Posts
Salary:
- Consultant - Rs. 1,00,000
- Nursing Officer - Rs. 33,000
- Anesthesia Technician - Rs. 27,000
- Dialysis Technician - Rs. 27,000
- Group D - Rs. 16,500
Eligibility Criteria for Nursing Officer, Group D and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Consultant - MD/ MS/ Mch/ DM (Any Clinical Subject) and for candidates with experience
- Nursing Officer - Diploma in Nursing or B.Sc in Nursing. KNC Registration
- Anesthesia Technician - Diploma in Anesthesia Technology or B.Sc in Anesthesia Technology
- Dialysis Technician - Diploma iin Dialysis Technician or B.Sc in Dialysis Technician
- Group D - Nil
How to apply for BMCRI Nursing Officer, Group D and Other Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can submit the application along with relevant documents to Personal Section of Director cum Dean Office, BMCRI, Bengaluru or send it to mail ID covidrecruitmentbmcri@gmail.com. The last date for submitting application is 24 July 2020 by 05:00 PM.
BMCRI Recruitment Notification and Application Form Download PDF