BNRC GNM Result 2023 Out at bnrcresult.com: Check 1st 2nd 3rd Year Marks

BNRC GNM Result 2023: Bihar Nurses Registration Council (BNRC) released the results for the GNM Course on its official website i.e. www.bnrcpatna.com and www.bnrcresult.com. The candidates can download BNRC First Year, Second Year, Third Year Result by visiting the website. To check the result, candidates have to enter the course, date of birth, session and other information to check their result
BNRC GNM Result Download Link
The result link for GNM 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th year is available in this article below. The candidates can check the direct download link in this article.
BNRC GNM Result 2023: Details on Scorecard
|Name
Enrollment number
|Roll Number
Name of Programme/Course
|College name
|Father's name
|Mother's name
|Social class
Result Status (Pass/Fail)
|Total Marks
How to download BNRC GNM Result 2023
Step 1: Visit the website of the council www.bnrcpatna.com
Step 2: Go to ‘Result’ section
Step 3: The result page will be opened where you are required to select ‘GNM’ course
Step 4: Select course, session, show, enter roll number, and date of birth
Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ button
Step 6: Check your marks