BNRC GNM Result 2023 Out at bnrcresult.com: Check 1st 2nd 3rd Year Marks

BNRC GNM Result 2023 has been released by the Bihar Nurses Registration Council at www.bnrcresult.com. Check Direct Download Link to check GNM Course Marks for 1st 2nd 3rd Year and other details here.

BNRC GNM Result 2023: Bihar Nurses Registration Council (BNRC) released the results for the GNM Course on its official website i.e. www.bnrcpatna.com and www.bnrcresult.com. The candidates can download BNRC First Year, Second Year, Third Year Result by visiting the website. To check the result, candidates have to enter the course, date of birth, session and other information to check their result

BNRC GNM Result Download Link

The result link for GNM 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th year is available in this article below. The candidates can check the direct download link in this article.

NRC GNM Result 2023 download here

BNRC GNM Result 2023: Details on Scorecard

Name Enrollment number Roll Number Name of Programme/Course College name Father's name Mother's name Social class Result Status (Pass/Fail) Total Marks

How to download BNRC GNM Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the website of the council www.bnrcpatna.com

Step 2: Go to ‘Result’ section

Step 3: The result page will be opened where you are required to select ‘GNM’ course

Step 4: Select course, session, show, enter roll number, and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ button

Step 6: Check your marks