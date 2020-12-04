Board Exams Important Tips Announced For CBSE New Pattern Question Types

Due to growing concerns over the changes introduced by CBSE in their Sample Paper of 9th October 2020, there are important suggestions are uploaded in a recent circular for both Class X and Class XII on how to best prepare for the upcoming new pattern board exams.

The below points and suggestions are very important for every student, teacher, and parent to know.

1. New Case-Based Questions

Lots of stakeholders are concerned about the difficulty level of these new question types. Focus on what topic is asked in the case study and try to answer MCQs in a maximum of 2 minutes each to complete your paper on time. Case study based questions are introduced to encourage analytical thinking and connectivity with practical based learning.

Everything will come from NCERT, just the style of questioning is different. Practice as many of new style questions as possible.

2. Assertion Reason Questions

These questions are introduced in technical subjects with internal choices. You need to think logically and use your conceptual understanding to analyze the scenario before answering assertion questions. If your concepts are clear, you will be able to quickly spot the inaccuracy in the explanation and select the correct answer.

3. Inference based Questions (English)

To inculcate analytical thinking, a new style of inference based Multiple choice questions is introduced in English subject for both classes. It’s very important that you carefully read the 4 options and try to eliminate the wrong ones after understanding the passage to best arrive at the correct answer. This English practice book for Class X and Class XI I is most recommended for good practice of these new inference based questions with detailed explanations.

4. Structure Of Long Answers

Long Answer questions comprise of 15-20 marks in most subjects of both classes and many students make a mistake of not covering the main points as we provide in our marking scheme. One important tip is to write all important points in bullets and include supporting diagrams to guarantee full marks. Carefully read the marking schemes uploaded on the CBSE website for further details.

Further guidelines on dates of when the 2021 Board Exams will be held to be announced soon.

