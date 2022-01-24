BOB Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 for 220 Manager and Other Posts @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a new notification for the post of Zonal Sales Manager, Regional Sales Manager, Assistant Vice President, Senior Manager and Manager. Online Application Link is available on bankofbaroda.in. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply for BOB Recruitment 2022 much before the last date i.e. 14 February 2022.
More than 200 vacancies are available for qualified and experienced Sales & Distribution professionals for various positions in its MSME Vertical & Tractor Loan Vertical.
Also See:
BOB Recruitment Notification
Important Dates
- Starting date of Online Application - 24 January 2022
- Last Date of Online Application - 14 February 2022
BOB Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details
- Zonal Sales Manager - MSME Business - 5 Posts
- Zonal Sales Manager - MSME - LAP/ Unsecured Business - 2 Posts
- Zonal Sales Manager - MSME - CV/CME - 4 Posts
- Regional Sales Manager (Tractor Loan), Tractor Loan Vertical - 9 Posts
- Assistant Vice President MSME, Sales MSME Vertical - 40 Posts
- Assistant Vice President MSME - Sales- LAP/ Unsecured Business Loans, MSME Vertical - 2 Posts
- Assistant Vice President MSME- sales CV/CME Loans, MSME Vertical - 8 Posts
- Senior Manager MSME- Sales, MSME Vertical - 50 Posts
- Senior Manager MSME -SalesLAP/ Unsecured Business Loans, MSME Vertical - 15 Posts
- Senior Manager MSME- -Sales CV/CME Loans, MSME Vertical - 30 Posts
- Senior Manager MSME- Sales FOREX (Export/Import Business), MSME Vertical - 15 Posts
- Manager MSME- Sales MSME Vertical - 40 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for BOB Bank of Baroda Manager and Other Posts
Educational Qualification:
For all posts:
- Mandatory – Graduate in any discipline
- Preferred – Post-Graduation
Experience:
- Zonal Sales Manager - Minimum of 12 Years’ experience
- Regional Sales Manager - Minimum of 8 Years’ experience
- Assistant Vice President - Minimum of 8 Years’ experience
- Senior Manager - Minimum of 5 Years’ experience
- Manager- Minimum of 2 Years’ experience
Age Limit:
- Zonal Sales Manager - 32 to 48 years
- Regional Sales Manager - 28 to 45 years
- Assistant Vice President - 28 to 40 years
- Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years
- Manager - 22 to 35 years
Selection Process for BOB Bank of Baroda Manager and Other Posts
The selection will be done on the basis of a Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.
How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022?
- Go to Bank’s website (www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm)
- Register in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities.
- Upload your Bio-data while filling online application and scan photographs, signature and other documents related to the eligibility.
- Pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.
Application Fee:
- General, EWS & OBC candidate - Rs. 600/-
- SC, ST, PWD & Women - Rs. 100/-