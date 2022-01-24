BOB Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 for 220 Manager and Other Posts @bankofbaroda.in

Bank of Baroda or BOB is hiring 220 Zonal Sales Manager, Regional Sales Manager, Assistant Vice President, Senior Manager and Manager. Check Vacancy-breakup, online application date, qualification, experience, age limit, selection process, application process.

Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022 Notification: Bank of Baroda (BOB) has released a new notification for the post of Zonal Sales Manager, Regional Sales Manager, Assistant Vice President, Senior Manager and Manager. Online Application Link is available on bankofbaroda.in. Candidates eligible for the posts can apply for BOB Recruitment 2022 much before the last date i.e. 14 February 2022.

More than 200 vacancies are available for qualified and experienced Sales & Distribution professionals for various positions in its MSME Vertical & Tractor Loan Vertical.

Important Dates

Starting date of Online Application - 24 January 2022

Last Date of Online Application - 14 February 2022

BOB Bank of Baroda Vacancy Details

Zonal Sales Manager - MSME Business - 5 Posts

Zonal Sales Manager - MSME - LAP/ Unsecured Business - 2 Posts

Zonal Sales Manager - MSME - CV/CME - 4 Posts

Regional Sales Manager (Tractor Loan), Tractor Loan Vertical - 9 Posts

Assistant Vice President MSME, Sales MSME Vertical - 40 Posts

Assistant Vice President MSME - Sales- LAP/ Unsecured Business Loans, MSME Vertical - 2 Posts

Assistant Vice President MSME- sales CV/CME Loans, MSME Vertical - 8 Posts

Senior Manager MSME- Sales, MSME Vertical - 50 Posts

Senior Manager MSME -SalesLAP/ Unsecured Business Loans, MSME Vertical - 15 Posts

Senior Manager MSME- -Sales CV/CME Loans, MSME Vertical - 30 Posts

Senior Manager MSME- Sales FOREX (Export/Import Business), MSME Vertical - 15 Posts

Manager MSME- Sales MSME Vertical - 40 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BOB Bank of Baroda Manager and Other Posts

Educational Qualification:

For all posts:

Mandatory – Graduate in any discipline

Preferred – Post-Graduation

Experience:

Zonal Sales Manager - Minimum of 12 Years’ experience

Regional Sales Manager - Minimum of 8 Years’ experience

Assistant Vice President - Minimum of 8 Years’ experience

Senior Manager - Minimum of 5 Years’ experience

Manager- Minimum of 2 Years’ experience

Age Limit:

Zonal Sales Manager - 32 to 48 years

Regional Sales Manager - 28 to 45 years

Assistant Vice President - 28 to 40 years

Senior Manager - 25 to 37 years

Manager - 22 to 35 years

Selection Process for BOB Bank of Baroda Manager and Other Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of a Personal Interview and/or any other selection method.

How to Apply for Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022?

Go to Bank’s website (www.bankofbaroda.co.in/Careers.htm) Register in the appropriate Online Application Format, available through the link being enabled on the Careers-> Current Opportunities. Upload your Bio-data while filling online application and scan photographs, signature and other documents related to the eligibility. Pay the application fee using Debit Card / Credit Card / Internet Banking etc.

Application Fee: