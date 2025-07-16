Bodoland University Result 2025 OUT at buniv.edu.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Bodoland University Result 2025:Bodoland University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. BDU Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- buniv.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the BU results 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

BDU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Bodoland University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Bodoland University results on the official exam portal of the University- bduexam.in.

Bodoland University Result 2025 Click here

How to Check Bodoland University Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Bodoland University results 2025.