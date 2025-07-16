Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Bodoland University Result 2025 OUT at buniv.edu.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Bodoland University Result 2025 OUT: Bodoland University declared the results of various UG and PG courses on its official website- buniv.edu.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Bodoland University results 2025.

Jul 16, 2025, 14:04 IST
Bodoland University Result 2025:Bodoland University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. BDU Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- buniv.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the BU results 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.

BDU Results 2025

As per the latest update, Bodoland University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Bodoland University results on the official exam portal of the University- bduexam.in. 

Click here

How to Check Bodoland University Results 2025.

Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Bodoland University results 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official exam portal- bduexam.in.

Step 2: Select your course from the given list and click on it.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the submit button.

Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the search result 

Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Direct Links to Check Bodoland University Results 2025

Check here the direct link for Bodoland University Results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

BBA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Arrear Batch 2021)

July 15, 2025

Click here

BBA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Batch 2022)

July 15, 2025

Click here

BA/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc IT/BCA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Arrear Batch 2021)

July 15, 2025

Click here

BA/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc IT/BCA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Batch 2022)

July 15, 2025

Click here

BA/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc IT/BCA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Arrear Batch 2020)

July 15, 2025

Click here

PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Arrear/Betterment batch - 2022)

July 15, 2025

Click here

PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Regular batch - 2023)

July 15, 2025

Click here

PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Arrear batch - 2021)

July 15, 2025

Click here

PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Arrear batch - 2019)

July 15, 2025

Click here

PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Arrear batch - 2020)

July 15, 2025

Click here

BURET 2025

July 10, 2025

Click here

BURET - 2025

July 08, 2025

Click here

Bodoland University: Highlights

Bodoland University (BU) is located in Kokrajhar, Assam. This University was established in 2009. It is the first university in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

BU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science & Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Commerce & Management, and Faculty of Languages.

Bodoland University Highlights

University Name

Bodoland University 

Established

2009

Location

Kokrajhar, Assam

BU Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

