Bodoland University Result 2025 OUT at buniv.edu.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Bodoland University Result 2025:Bodoland University has recently released the semester results of various courses like BA, BCom, BSc, BBA, BCA, MA, MSc, and MCom. BDU Results 2025 has been released online on the official website- buniv.edu.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their results using the direct link provided below. To access the BU results 2025, the students need to enter their roll number.
BDU Results 2025
As per the latest update, Bodoland University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Bodoland University results on the official exam portal of the University- bduexam.in.
|
Bodoland University Result 2025
How to Check Bodoland University Results 2025.
Candidates can check their semester/annual results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Bodoland University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official exam portal- bduexam.in.
Step 2: Select your course from the given list and click on it.
Step 3: Enter your roll number and click on the submit button.
Step 4: Fill in all the required details and click on the search result
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Check Bodoland University Results 2025
Check here the direct link for Bodoland University Results for various examinations.
|
Course
|
Result Date
|
Result Links
|
BBA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Arrear Batch 2021)
|
July 15, 2025
|
BBA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Batch 2022)
|
July 15, 2025
|
BA/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc IT/BCA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Arrear Batch 2021)
|
July 15, 2025
|
BA/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc IT/BCA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Batch 2022)
|
July 15, 2025
|
BA/B.Sc/B.Com/B.Sc IT/BCA 6th Semester Examination 2025 (Arrear Batch 2020)
|
July 15, 2025
|
PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Arrear/Betterment batch - 2022)
|
July 15, 2025
|
PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Regular batch - 2023)
|
July 15, 2025
|
PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Arrear batch - 2021)
|
July 15, 2025
|
PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Arrear batch - 2019)
|
July 15, 2025
|
PG 4th semester examination 2025 (Arrear batch - 2020)
|
July 15, 2025
|
BURET 2025
|
July 10, 2025
|
BURET - 2025
|
July 08, 2025
Bodoland University: Highlights
Bodoland University (BU) is located in Kokrajhar, Assam. This University was established in 2009. It is the first university in the Bodoland Territorial Region. The university is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
BU offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the Faculty of Science & Technology, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Commerce & Management, and Faculty of Languages.
|
Bodoland University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Bodoland University
|
Established
|
2009
|
Location
|
Kokrajhar, Assam
|
BU Result Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
