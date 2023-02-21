JagranJosh Education Awards 2023: Apply Before 20 Feb!

BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023: Notification Out For 155 Posts @onlinebpsc.bihar.gov: Check Eligibility

BPSC  has invited online applications for the 155 Civil Judge Posts on its official website. Check BPSC  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the notification for the 32nd Bihar Judicial Services Competitive Examination on its official website. A total of 155 posts are to be filled under the BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 27 March 2023. The process of online application will commence from 27 February 2023. 
Candidates having certain educational qualifications including Law Graduate from any recognized university with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification can apply for BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023. 
Selection for BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023 will be done on the basis of a three stage exam including prelims/mains followed by interview. 

Notification Details BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023:
Advt No: 23/2023

Important Date BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023:
Commencement of Online Application: 27 February 2023
Last Date for Submission of Application:27 March 2023

Vacancy Details BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023:
Total Post: 155

Eligibility Criteria BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023:
Educational Qualification
Candidates should have Law Graduate from recognized University. You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post. 

Age Limit (as on 01 August 2022) BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023:
Minimum 22 Yrs and Maximum 35 Years. 
Relaxation in age limit as per the government norms. 

How To Apply BPSC Bihar 32nd Judicial Services Recruitment 2023:
Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 27 March 2023. The online application process will commence from 27 February 2023. 

