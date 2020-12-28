BPSC 66th Prelims 2020: Check Expected Cut Off Marks for GEN/BC/SC/ST/MISC & Previous Years Cut Off

BPSC 66th Prelims 2020 exam was conducted in offline mode on 27th December 2020 to fill a total of 733 vacancies through 66th Combined Competitive Examination. Lakhs of candidates appeared for the Prelims exam to seek recruitment in the Bihar state services. Candidates who gave the BPSC 66th exam can check here the expected cut off marks. Here in this article, we have guesstimated the BPSC 66th Cut Off 2020 on the basis of the difficulty level of exam. Also, look at the minimum qualifying marks for all the categories below along with the previous years' cut off marks and trends here for preliminary exam.

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will release the official cut off marks along with the BPSC 66t Prelims Result 2020. Candidates who obtain the cut-off score will get shortlisted for the BPSC 66th Mains 2020 examination. So, for the ease of candidates, we have shared below the Expected Cut-Off marks of the prelims exam along with the factors that affect the fixing of Cut off. Have a look at these details:

Factors Affecting BPSC 66th Cut off 2020

The BPSC will fix the cut-off marks for the BPSC 66th Prelims on the basis of following factors - Total Number of vacancies; Number of candidates who appeared for the exam; Difficulty level of exam; Previous Year Cut-off trends; Marking scheme and reservation.

Expected Cut Off for BPSC 66th Prelims 2020

In BPSC 66th Prelims exam, a total of 150 Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) were asked from General Studies. Of these 150 questions, around 40 were from Current Affairs, 30 were from General Science, 30 from History, 13-15 from Geography, 9-10 from Polity and around 10 were from mathematics. The overall difficulty level of the exam was Moderate. Let’s have a look at the BPSC 66th Expected Cut-Off for Prelims Exam:

Category Expected Cut Off GEN 98-102 BC 99-100 EWS 93-95 ST 90-95 SC 90-95 EBC 98-99 PwD 89-95 Female (Reserved) 89-95

Minimum Qualifying Marks for BPSC 66th Prelims

Have a look at the minimum qualifying marks for the BPSC 66th Prelims exam, as notified by the BPSC below:

Category Minimum Qualifying % Minimum Qualifying Marks (out of 150) GEN 40% 60 ST 32% 48 SC 32% 48 BC 36.5% 54.75 EBC 34% 51 Women/PwD 32% 48

Previous Years Cut Off Marks for BPSC Prelims

Have a look at the previous years' cut off marks for the BPSC 65th Prelims & BPSC 64th Prelims exams below: