BPSC 67 Result 2022: Check Expected Date, CCE Pre Cut Off Here

BPSC 67 Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission will release the Pre Exam Result on bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates can check the expected cut off marks and result date here.

BPSC 67 Result 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon upload the results of the 67th Combined Competitive Prelims Exam. According to reports, BPSC 67th Result Link is expected this week on its official website i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. BPSC will prepare a list containing the details of selected candidates for the next round in a PDF Format. We will provide the link as soon it is available on the website of the commission.

Meanwhile, the candidates the expected cut off of the BPSC 67th Pre Exam 2022 in the article below:

BPSC 67 Cut off Marks

BPSC conducted the 67th CCE on 30 September 2022 and more than 4.75 lakh candidates appeared in this exam. Questions were prepared from General Science, National and International Events, History of Bihar and India, Geography (mainly Geography of Bihar), Indian Polity and Economy, Changes in the economy of Bihar post-independence, Indian National Movement and the Role of Bihar, General Mental Abilities. The level of the exam was easy to moderate. However, the questions in the economy section were tough. The candidates can check the cut-off marks expected on the basis of the difficulty level of the exam for both males and females below:

Category Female Cut Off Male Cut Off General 92-94 99-102 EWS 88-90 95-97 EBC 87-89 93-95 BC 89-91 95-97 ST 89-91 90-92 SC 80-82 90-92

Selected candidates will be called for BPSC 67th Main Exam.

BPSC invited applications through online mode from the candidates for filling up 5529 vacancies. This year more than 6 lakh candidates registered for the Combined Competitive Examination in Bihar.