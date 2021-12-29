BPSC 67th Exam 2021-22: Total Vacancies Increased upto 798 @bpsc.nic.in, Check Latest Update Here

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the increasing of seats for 67th Notification on its official website -bpsc.bih.nic.in. Check update here.

BPSC 67th Exam 2021-22 Update: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an important notice regarding the BPSC 67th Notification 2021-22. Commission has decided to increase the number of seats for the above recruitment drive.

All such candidates who have applied successfully for the BPSC 67th Notification 2021-22 can check the notice through the official website of Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)-bpsc.bih.nic.in.

You can download the BPSC 67th Exam 2021-22 Update after following the steps given below.

How to Download BPSC 67th Exam 2021-22 Update Steps Here

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e.bpsc.bih.nic..in. Go to the Subject section available on the home page. Click on the link that reads 'Corrigendum: 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination – Addition of 04 more vacancies ' flashing on homepage. It will redirect you to the new window where you will get the PDF of the short notice. Now, Enter your registration number, application number, date of birth, and submit button. You can download and save the same for future reference.

You can download the BPSC 67th Exam 2021-22 Update directly from the link given below.

According to the short notice released, Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has increased the 04 posts under Bihar Probation Service/Home Department.

It is noted that Commission has decided to increase the number of seats for BPSC 67th Notification 2021-22. Earlier, on 16 December 2021, Commission has increased total 68 seats including labor enforcement officer and Prison Superintendent for the BPSC 67th Notification 2021-22.

It is noted that the prelims exam for BPSC 67th Exam 2021-22 was to be held on 23 January 2022 but was postponed due to unavoidable reasons. The candidates are still waiting for the fresh prelims exam date for Bihar 67th Prelims 2021.