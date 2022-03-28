BPSC 67th Prelims New Date 2022 Announced @bpsc.bih.nic.in, Check Exam Date, Exam Pattern and Admit Card Release Date Here

BPSC 67th Prelims New Date 2022: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notice regarding the commencement of the exam of 67 Combined Preliminary Exam 2022 on its website. All those who applied for BPSC 67th Prelims Exam 2022 this year, can download the notice from the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in.

According to the notice, the commission has decided to conduct 67 Combined Preliminary Exams on 8 May 2022 instead of 7 May 2022. The commission has rescheduled the exam due to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) internal exam and not having the availability of seating arrangement. The commission will release a separate notice in this regard on the official website. Candidates are advised to keep a regular check on the official website for the latest updates.

BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card 2022

The commission will release BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card within 15 days from the date of commencement of the exam. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates. Candidates will be able to download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card through this article also, once released on the official website. Candidates are advised to bookmark this page and keep checking for the latest updates. The candidates will be able to download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card?

Visit the official website of BPSC.i.e. bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card'. Then, click on 'Apply Online. Enter your credentials and click on the submit button. Download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Candidates will be able to download BPSC 67th Prelims Admit Card directly through this article, once released. Candidates are required to bring a copy of admit card along with a valid identity proof on the day of the exam failing which means, the candidate will not be allowed to appear in the exam. Candidates are advised to gear up themselves with the preparation. For the ease of the candidates, we have provided the scheme and marks of the exam. So that, the candidate can study accordingly.

BPSC 67th Prelims Exam Pattern

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their performance in prelims, mains and interviews. Those who will qualify in the prelims will be called for main exam. Selected candidates will be called for an interview round. BPSC 67th Prelims Exam will be 150 Marks which will be of 2 hours. The syllabus of the exam is as follows:-